National Costa Rican Arts Festival: Western Region Will Host One of the Country’s Main Cultural Activities

This past Tuesday the launch of a new edition of the National Festival of the Arts (FNA) in its 16th edition was announced. In this 2023 it will be based in the West of the Central Valley.

With the motto La ventanaa lonuestro, five cantons will host the country’s main cultural event from August 4 to 13. These are San Ramón, Grecia, Palmares, Sarchí and Naranjo.

The National Festival of the Arts will include more than 1,000 artists, with 160 artistic proposals including music, dance, theater, sculpture, literature and gastronomy.The inauguration will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Alberto Manuel Brenespark in poet lands. On August 5 and 6, various artistic activities will take place there.Among them children’s cinema, theater, storytelling, craft and design fair. There will also be a literary fair, music of different genres among other artistic disciplines.

In the other cantons

The Naranjo region will receive the FNA on August 6, 7 and 8, in different locations, such as the Central Park kiosk and with different artistic proposals.In addition, communities of Naranjo and Palmares will be visited by the Caravan of the Arts. From August 6 to 11, this caravan will visit various locations to offer music, theater and circus to every corner of these cantons.

Sarchí will enjoy a special project, from August 9 to 13 in the sports arena called FNA Immersive. This show will capture attention through a light show.The square will become, in turn, a space that will allow the public to enjoy a varied artistic offer, with dance, circus, theater and sales of crafts from the region.

Grecia will receive the FNA on August 11, 12 and 13 in locations such as the Central Park kiosk, the public library, the Hellenic square, the Grecia Culture Center, where there will be proposals for audiences of all ages. On August 13, the closing ceremony will take place in this town.

Why was this region chosen?

NayuribeGuadamuz, Minister of Culture and Youth, indicated that “this edition of the National Festival of the Arts will show the talent of more than 1,000 artists from all over the country, with creative and artistic proposals that value our cultural diversity.

“In addition, carrying out the FNA in the Western Region invites us to visit different corners of this area, full of natural beauty and to discover unique heritage spaces, surrounded by talented cultural manifestations,” she said.

The FNA selected the western zone because it is a region “characterized by its natural beauty, by its traditions, customs with a vast coffee-growing agricultural activity, livestock activity, production and sale of various handicrafts”

“But, also, for being privileged lands of poets and artists of different genres and the invaluable local support that make these activities possible in the area,” the organization said.