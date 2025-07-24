Nostalgia is the feeling that “Qué Tiempos esos” seeks to leave, a show that brings together Gaviota, Víctor Kapusta, Vía Libre, and Ricardo Acosta, several of the greatest exponents of the golden age of Costa Rican romantic music, on the same stage and for an evening that will have the audience singing, dancing, and sighing.

Iconic songs from the golden age of Costa Rican romantic music, such as “Qué Vas a Hacer Esta Noche,” “Recuérdame,” “Te Diré Te Quiero,” “No He Deja de Amarte,” and “Quédate,” will thrill the audience who attend next Friday, July 25th at 7:00 p.m. at the National Auditorium Theater of the Children’s Museum.

Manuel Fresno also joins in

The concert features each artist’s greatest hits in a special setting. Together with renowned announcer and presenter Manuel Fresno, the songs are interspersed with anecdotes from the artists and the audience, creating an interactive, intimate, nostalgic atmosphere with a touch of humor.

Carlos Guzmán of the group Gaviota commented:

It’s a concert that brings together great friends who are exponents of romantic music. We’ll all be performing live, sharing our greatest hits, stories, anecdotes, and many memories. We’re sure the audience will be thrilled with this festival from the golden age of Costa Rican romantic music.

Gaviota: Musicians with a Long History

Gaviota is one of the most renowned musical groups in Costa Rica. It was founded by Ramiro, Enrique, Ligia, and Carlos Guzmán. Formed in 1977 in San José, Gaviota has toured several countries, including Puerto Rico, Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Central America. They are known for their unique style, sound, and musical identity. They have performed in various theaters, including the National Theater of Costa Rica, the Elbphilarmonie, and the Zénith Métropole de Toulouse. Their discography includes 19 full-length albums and four greatest hits selections. In 2008 and 2012, they added Italian singer Domenico Veri and Costa Rican Willie Granados.

Vía Libre since the 1970s

The musical band Vía Libre emerged in Costa Rica in 1973 thanks to Fernando Castro Sandí, who was their bassist and singer, and his brother Edgar Castro Sandí as second guitarist. The band was formed with Adolfo Sáenz Zúñiga on drums and other members such as Bernal Valverde on keyboards and Roberto Yglesias, who brought the group to life. They were known for their romantic Spanish-language pop rock style, achieving great popularity in the 1970s and 1980s. The group, which originated at inter-school festivals, consolidated its success with songs like “La noche de verano” and “Ven y vuelta a mí.” Despite disbanding in 1984, the band had a successful comeback in 1997, with the participation of Fernando Castro and his children, performing both classics and new songs.

Víctor Kapusta, the Argentinian from Abracadabra

Argentine singer-songwriter Víctor Kapusta, who founded Abracadabra in the 1980s, composed and performed songs such as “Hoy te doy la mitad de lo que soy” (Today I Give You Half of What I Am) and “Quédate” (Stay). He currently dedicates himself to composing and singing as a solo artist. He resides in Costa Rica with his wife, Eugenia Mena, who has been his partner for 25 years.

Ricardo Acosta: The Cuban Who Became Costa Rican

Singer, composer, musician, and producer Ricardo Acosta is of Cuban origin, a naturalized Costa Rican citizen, and formed his own group in 1967 called Los Spiders. With them, he recorded the song Vete con él (Go with him). He was also part of the Costa Rican group Los Gatos, with whom he recorded Te Diré Te Quiero (I Love You), Quiero (I Want You), Verano Féliz (Happy Summer), todavía te quiero (I Still Love You), Muchacha (I Want You), Teníamos 15 años (We Were 15 Years Old), among many other hits.

Tickets are available at boleteria.museocr.org and cost ¢35,000 (ground floor) and ¢30,000 (upstairs).

