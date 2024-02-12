Nat Geo Explorer Will Offer Free Conferences in Costa Rica

Ricardo Azarcoya, the first Latin American explorer of the National Geographic Society, will offer two free talks in Costa Rica.Azarcoya will share his experience and knowledge on the topics “The Power of Photography and the “Magic of a Story in Learning the English Language.”The conferences will be given on February 16 and 17, at 4:00 pm and 11:00 am, respectively, at the Costa Rican North American Cultural Center, in San Pedro.

A unique and enriching talk

“National Geographic Learning and the Costa Rican North American Cultural Center work together to enrich the English teaching and learning experience. On this occasion, we are very pleased to welcome Ricardo Azarcoya to Costa Rica and to offer this unique and enriching talk to our community,” said Gabriel Valverde, executive director of the Costa Rican North American Cultural Center.

Capturing unique stories

Azarcoya is known for his work visually capturing unique stories from around the world.In 2016 he received support from the National Geographic Society to carry out the first visual, vertical and scientific exploration of Sótano del Barro, the second largest peak in the world, located in Mexico.The story about this expedition has been published in more than 12 countries.