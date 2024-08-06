My trip to Ecuador and Galapagos

My dream is to travelthe world as much as possible by visiting different places and countries. Recently I booked two weeks solo travel to explore Ecuador and Galapagos which was a total learning. In a cold and mostly cloudy day, I arrived at the international Juan Santa Maria Airport carrying my blue backpack and passport ready to head to Quito Ecuador. After two hours flight Quito welcomed me in a cold night. After I went through custom, I felt so excited to explore the country and I was eager to see landmarks like museums, parks and historical buildings.Traveling gives you the opportunity to grow and become independent, and I would personally say it is the worth investment you ever make for your own growth. You can learn from all your circle such as talking to locals, eating in a restaurant or outside, listening to other travelers or just walking on the street finding yourself in the middle of nowhere. It took me two hours driving from Quito to the historical monument that divides the world in two hemispheres https://shorturl.at/sWm0b. Here I took amazing pictures, walked inside the building, collected information about the time and history. I first time felt what is the sense of staying in two different hemispheres.

Ecuador offers too much sightseeing and tourist attractions and you have no idea where to get started. I took the chance to explore outside of the Capital visiting two national parks. Four-hour drive took me to the Cotopaxi cold snowed and almost freezing volcano. I think is a real challenge visiting this protected area due to the extreme weather condition but it allows the chance to see wild horses, cows, llamas, alpacas and other strange animals that you probable never imagine to see it. Luckily to me I met a family of three people from Costa Rica which made my adventure more interesting and enjoyable. Cotopaxi volcanoe https://shorturl.at/v2E54 is a killer, so you have to be very strong both physically and mentally because here you need to deliver your best. I say it is perfect to take yourself out from your comfort zone.

Every place I go I always try not to lose any opportunity to chat to locals and listen to their conversation and I think it is fundamentalthat any traveler should do talking to locals. It allows you to make yourself fit in a country which you are not familiar with. Try to taste their local delicious cuisine, show them your respect and appreciation and most important learn from them.

After spending some time cruising Ecuador continent, I started my next journey which was going to the Galapagos Island. I think it was three o’clock in the morning when my taxi driver knocked my hotel door and at that early, I was still asleep. It was one-hour ride to get to the airport and once I arrived I had togo through strong immigration procedure due to Galapagos is considered extremely protected island by Ecuadorian Law https://www.galapagos.org/travel/planning-a-trip/ after three hours flight and connecting flight in Guayaquil I was ready to land to Seymour Galapagos Ecological Airport https://ecogal.aero/en/. Here again it is mandatory to go through extreme immigration procedure and paying $100 fair as an international visitor. I was finally ready to explore and see the nature and animals like big turtles, Iguanas, birds and many different sea animals that is considered as unique species in the island. In my three nights and four days was enough to have an insight information about what the island is. In my first day I was introduced to a group of visitors and we all together visited the big flat of land full of gigantic turtles where we listened a lecture about the turtles and its significance in the island. We also took five hundred meters cave walk which seemed like a big tunnel to me. At night I had the chance to explore the island by myself walking and listening to people coming from different countries sharing ideas and eating dinner on the street. I took every chance to explore the island including visiting Charles Darwin Research Station where the solitary Georgie is kept for scientific research. All the panoramic is unique no matter on which side you see the view is just amazing and there is so much to explore and the food is just unforgettable. Once my journey was over, I felt so realized that I visited my dreamed island and filled myself with a little bit of information about this amazing island called Galapagos. I visited two particular islands the Santa Cruz Island and the Isabella island located two hours on cruise ship from Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz Island is the most populated of all islands and the most visited by tourist.

