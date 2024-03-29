Musical with Large Dinosaurs Will Delight the Costa Rican Public

One of the most praised and awarded children’s shows in Argentina in 2023, arrives in Costa Rica as part of its world tour. “Dinosaurs, A Musical Adventure for the Whole Family” will be presented on May 4 and 5, at the National Auditorium Theater, at the Children’s Museum.The staging is loaded with music, dance, theater, colorful atmosphere, a fun story and large dinosaurs as the main attraction.

Important reflection on responsible pet ownership

There will be four functions, which tell the story of “Mercurio”, an evil scientist who intends to obtain money from the illegal sale of eggs within “Dino Global”, a center that houses and cares for these gigantic animals on the verge of extinction. But a group of environmentalists and dinosaur lovers do not leave their hands tied and will do everything possible to defend their prehistoric friends.The story will also give the public an important reflection on responsible pet ownership.

After two years touring the main theaters in Argentina and other countries in the region, the show arrives in Costa Rica thanks to the production of the Children’s Museum and as part of the show agenda for 2024.

Ticket information

Tickets are now available at www.boleteria.museocr.org with a pre-sale value of ¢18 thousand Ground Floor and ¢10 thousand Upper Floor.Every person pays the respective entrance fee.