Musical “Cinderella, a Modern Tale” Will Be Presented at the National Costa Rican Auditorium Theater

Camilla Cabello, Hilary Duff, Drew Barrymore and Lily James have something in common. All of them have played Cinderella and told the story of the famous tale in their own way.Now the story of the woman who loses a glass slipper comes to the Costa Rican stage starring María González, María Arriaga and Gerardo Cruz.

The project is produced by the Teatro Auditorio Nacional in conjunction with Cruz, who since 2020 has developed different children’s and youth projects.The choreography is designed by Paula Alfaro and the original music will be provided by producer Molinna and former Nace una Estrella participant Steven Campos.

In addition, the cast is made up of renowned figures from theater, radio and national television

Among them:

Silvia Baltodano

Sofia Chaverri (Dancing With the Stars)

Isabel Guzmán Payés (Contramarea)

Susan Cascante (Top 40)

Andy Gomez (Cabaret)

Jimena Quesada (Frankenstein)

Majo Pereira (Beautiful Justice).

Ticket prices

The performances will take place at the National Auditorium Theater (Children’s Museum) on May 17, 18 and 19.Tickets cost ¢15,000 on the ground floor and ¢10,000 on the upper floor and are available on the website www.boleteria.museocr.org

The staging is described as “a live romantic comedy” where music and technology come together to pay tribute to films such as The Princess Diaries, If I Were 30, La La Land, Enchanted, among others.The team is 100% national and draws on a cast of 30 performers.

In addition to the theatrical production, it is a 360 project, as it will feature music videos and the launch of the official soundtrack on all digital platforms.Five singles will be released from the latter: 14 de Febrero, Líneas Estelares, Princesa de Papel, Sensacional and Destello.

“The plot revolves around Cindy, a professional woman passionate about photography, who works at a fashion magazine, lives under the shadow of her boss and dreams of seeing the world.As for the prince, he is not the typical fairy tale hero. He is an entrepreneurial boy and shoe designer looking for a professional opportunity,” explained Cruz, artistic director of the work.

