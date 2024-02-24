More
    Music to Fight Apathy: Ukraine Struggles On

    New songs Other Side and Lifeline pay tribute to Ukraine's struggle and the work of Canadian charity H.U.G.S.

    February 24, 2024 marks the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To commemorate this somber occasion and honor Ukraine’s ongoing battle for survival, two powerful songs are being released. They serve as a poignant reminder for the world, paying homage to those who have lost their lives, been disabled and the millions of individuals displaced by the conflict. Other Side and Lifeline were composed by Costa Rican Canadian songwriters Kenneth Callow and Bruce Callow.

    The songs and their videos are not only a tribute to the spirit of Ukraine but also to the valiant efforts of the individuals on the frontlines of Canadian charity H.U.G.S. Since the beginning of Russia’s full scale invasion H.U.G.S. has been assisting people in eastern Ukraine who live under constant Russian attack.

    Other Side can be heard here. 

    Lifeline features the emotive vocals of Andriy Yevtushenko in Ukrainian, along with singers from the Lviv Theological Seminary. The song was produced by Luigi Flores in Miami, Florida.

    Please make a donation to H.U.G.S. https://www.buymeacoffee.com/hugsukraine?fbclid=IwAR2GdcpQbp6jJepJwSoDP8lwY29S46IIfYcN6wswMaHyWmSXYR3iEoLjOhY

