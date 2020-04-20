Home
Msgr. Víctor Manuel Sanabria Martínez, An Emblematic Figure In Costa Rican History
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 20, 2020
Víctor Manuel Sanabria Martínez (San Rafael, January 17, 1898 - San José, June 8, 1952) was a...
News
Former President Oscar Arias Sánchez, A Generator Of Peace
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 18, 2020
Óscar Arias Sánchez is a Costa Rican lawyer, economist, political scientist, and businessman. Former President of Costa...
News
Rice and Beans: Costa Rica Is headed Towards Shortages due To The Covid-19 Crisis
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 16, 2020
From being completely self-sufficient in terms of agriculture production, we have become a food importing country, now...
News
Declaration By The Native Indigenous People, African Descendants And Popular Organizations Of Latin America
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 16, 2020
The crisis that COVID-19 has caused globally presents us with a crossroads for the peoples of Abya...
Environment
Arenal Conservation Area Authorities Seize Wildlife From Poachers
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 15, 2020
The Wildlife Program of the Arenal Huetar Norte Conservation Area (ACAHN), carried out in Sarapiquí the seizure...
World News
Health News
Health
Skin Changes During Pregnancy
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 19, 2020
Cellulitis, itching, spots on the skin. During pregnancy, women experience many skin problems. Most are caused by...
Health
The Costa Rican Public Health System Guarantees Access to Its Services by All Citizens Free Of Charge
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 19, 2020
The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) is a component of the national public health system and...
Health
The definitive guide to poker and your health
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 18, 2020
Poker is fun, poker is exciting, poker is psychologically demanding, with poker you stand a good chance...
Health
UCR and CCSS ready to produce COVID-19 treatments with blood from recovered patients
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 17, 2020
The Clodomiro Picado Institute of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) and the Costa Rican Social Security...
Health
Costa Rica, A Small Country That Took Big Measures Against COVID-19
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 17, 2020
Costa Rica, despite being a country with a small population, has taken sanitary measures in accordance with...
Environmental News
Sports News
Sports & Games
Costa Rica Commemorates National Sport and Physical Activity Day
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 29, 2020
Every March 30th, Costa Rica celebrates the “National Sport and Physical Activity Day”, established by law on...
Sports & Games
Cycling In Costa Rica. Enjoy Practicing This Lifestyle
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
Cycling is a sport that is booming and more and more people are choosing to make it...
Sports & Games
Keylor Navas, a Notable Costa Rican Football Player
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Keylor Antonio Navas Gamboa, better known as Keylor Navas, is a soccer player born in San Isidro,...
Sports & Games
Meet the ‘Tico’ Athletes Qualified to Tokyo 2020!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
There are only a few months left before the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo. And so...
Sports & Games
Venturesome Games in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
As one of the tourist hotspots in Central America, Costa Rica has a great deal to attract...
Economy
Money
Economy
Costa Rica Exports Processed Products such as Tropical Fruits and Green Coffee to Dubai
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Although it sounds like an idyllic and distant destination, Costa Rica seeks to make its way to export to the United Arab...
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Money
How to Avoid the Pattern Day Trader Rule
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 13, 2020
Investors who want to close out every position before the end of the session often wonder about...
Health
ICU Medical Invests US$ 13 Million in Costa Rican Operations
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 31, 2020
The worldwide leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, ICU...
Money
Customer Acquisition As the Key to Business Success
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 13, 2020
The most important person in companies is, and will always be, the customer. It depends on the sustainability and growth of every business organization
Travel
Travel
Costa Rica Extends Its Border Closure until April 30th
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 7, 2020
Costa Rica will extend the closure of its border for 18 more days than originally planned and...
Travel
Ferry Connections between Puntarenas and Nicoya Will Be Suspended For the Time Being
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 7, 2020
The measures to reduce movement of people and thus prevent the spread of Coronavirus also reached the...
Travel
Explore Bright Portugal or the Best Thing against Winter Depression
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 16, 2020
Tourism is booming in Portugal, and despite this destination being so hugely popular, it continues to be...
Culture & Lifestyle
Romantic Honeymoon in Costa Rica…
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 31, 2020
Costa Rica is the best example that in a small piece of land great wonders can be hidden, so it is not surprising that our lands are a sought-after tourist destination
Travel
The Irazú Volcano. Come To Know Its Amazing Top
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
The Irazu volcano is a derivative of the indigenous language population that inhabited that area in the...
Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle
Costa Rica: The Cholera Plague And The Coronavirus
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 18, 2020
microscopic magnification of coronavirus that causes flu and chronic pneumonia leading to death. 3D rendering “The Promised War”,...
Culture & Lifestyle
Our “Campesinos” (Farmers), The Heart And Soul Of Our Nation
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 18, 2020
He smokes, drinks, tells stories, gambles, fights, supports 7 or morechildren, sows beans, potatoes, cassava, corn, bananas,...
Culture & Lifestyle
Costa Rica: The Cholera Plague And The Coronavirus
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 16, 2020
microscopic magnification of coronavirus that causes flu and chronic pneumonia leading to death. 3D rendering “The Promised War”,...
Culture & Lifestyle
Costa Rica: The Cholera Plague And The Coronavirus
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 16, 2020
“The Promised War”, Part 3Of the 2,500 soldiers who left San José, marching and singing with patriotic...
Culture & Lifestyle
Costa Rica: The Cholera Plague And The Coronavirus Historical Narration
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 15, 2020
microscopic magnification of coronavirus that causes flu and chronic pneumonia leading to death. 3D rendering “The Promised War”,...
Science & Technology
“BabyCenter”: an Excellent App for Pregnant Women
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 15, 2020
“BabyCenter” is an app designed to help pregnant women enjoy those special nine months of their lives....
Science & Technology
What Is Really Behind 5g Technology?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 29, 2020
Since 2018, many variants of 5G technology have been generated, mainly due to the benefits it brings,...
Science & Technology
The Wedding Ring With GPS
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
manos-con-anillos-de-compromiso
Science & Technology
Narwix Company Powers Development
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
blue whale narwix
Environment
Costa Rican Scientist Participates in the European Research “Mars on Earth”
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Costa Rican scientist Alejandro Arce Rodríguez is one of the researchers at the Technical University of Braunschweig in Germany who has worked...
Opinion
Reviews
More
