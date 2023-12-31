Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” Will Arrive at the Costa Rican National Theater in 2024

The National Lyric Company (CLN) will bring back an opera production in 2024: “The Magic Flute” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.This magnificent two-act work, with a libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder and music by Mozart, will shine at the National Theater for five performances, from July 21 to 28.

With the Benemérita National Symphony Orchestra

The show will feature the participation of the Benemérita National Symphony Orchestra, the National Symphony Choir and will be musically directed by Costa Rican Walter Morales.

This will be the first time that the CLN presents the work, which will mean a challenge for the artists and the production team.”The Magic Flute” moves between earthly comedy and mysticism: there are heroes, magical instruments, sorcerers and wild animals.

A story with a deeper meaning

The staging promises to transport you to an enchanted world where good confronts the forces of darkness.However, behind the surface of a fairy tale, the story has a deeper meaning, referring to human efforts to achieve perfection, the search for truth, and the nobility of spirit.

“We are extremely excited to resume opera productions in 2024. The National Lyric Company returns with one of the most famous operas, the production will include a Costa Rican cast through auditions, a process that will be very positive for the professional growth of our singers “said Ricardo Chaves Cordero, deputy general director of the National Music Center.

The auditions for the cast of singers of The Magic Flute will be held under the supervision of musical director Walter Morales, in the week of January 22 to 25, at the National Music Center in Moravia.

