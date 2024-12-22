According to research by several international mobility management consulting firms, 75% of “accompanying spouses” are women. While some succeed in obtaining employment abroad, between 35% and 50% do not resume work or initiate a career change. Moving abroad often serves as a period of professional reflection. What motivates these women to pursue a new career path and how do they navigate this transition?

Moving abroad, whether by choice or not, presents a unique set of experiences for “accompanying spouses,” who are mostly women. While some manage to maintain continuous employment, others see this period as an opportunity to change career paths.

After the initial phase of moving and adjusting, expatriation offers a pause, a rare moment to reflect deeply on one’s career path. Many people caught up in the unstoppable pace of their careers rarely take this step back. However, the desire for career retraining is strong, as evidenced by numerous surveys.

Transition also introduces a stimulating new environment: learning a language, adapting to a different culture, expanding social networks and encountering diverse professional contexts, all of which encourage reconsideration of career possibilities. The importance of networking, whether for job search or professional reorientation, cannot be overestimated. Moving abroad often leads to interactions with varied profiles that would not have been encountered in the home country, providing fewer social barriers due to the shared experience of living abroad.

Financially, international mobility projects can offer benefits such as housing subsidies, cost of living adjustments, and health insurance, which alleviate some of the financial pressures found in the home country. This financial relief makes it an appropriate time for women to invest in themselves, either by pursuing training or devoting months to job search.

In addition, spousal employers often support the “accompanying spouse” with resources such as job search assistance, coaching or specialized training. This support can facilitate retraining, a task that might have been daunting due to time, financial constraints or mental workload in the home country. This combined support framework makes expatriation an ideal time for a career transition.

Navigating the challenges of retraining in the host country

Undertaking a career change while living abroad presents several obstacles, starting with adapting to a new environment. Several factors can complicate this transition.

Work permit requirements

In many countries, obtaining a work permit for the accompanying spouse involves a separate application from that of the primary expatriate. Often, these requirements are intentionally restrictive to protect local jobs. For example, in China, certain visas require at least two years of professional experience in the desired industry. This requirement represents a significant challenge for those undergoing retraining, as they lack experience in their new field. In addition, securing a local job offer, which is often necessary, can be daunting when switching to an industry unrelated to previous experience. The application process can be lengthy and complex.

Language proficiency

Mastering a new language is crucial, especially when retraining requires communication skills in the local language. For example, if a lawyer wishes to switch to teaching, unless working in an international school, teaching in the local language is usually required, a formidable barrier if still learning the language. Training for new qualifications can also be hampered if it is not available in one’s native language remotely, forcing many to interact primarily within expatriate circles.

Recognition of foreign qualifications

Another major challenge is the recognition of foreign qualifications. Some countries accept a certified copy of foreign qualifications, while others require formal recognition by a state-accredited agency. The ENIC NARIC network, available in nearly 55 countries, can assist in this process, but obtaining certification can take weeks or even months. It is essential to plan ahead for any retraining related to retraining, as well as to understand the extensive administrative demands. These constraints require careful navigation and preparation, underscoring the complexities of continuing to develop professionally while adjusting to life abroad.

The roadmap to a successful career change for expatriate women

Navigating the complexities of retraining while living abroad can be overwhelming. Once the initial challenges are addressed, the following steps can facilitate a successful career change.

Skills Assessment

This is a critical first step in retraining, especially if you do not have a clearly defined career plan. There are numerous tools that can help assess strengths, including personality tests such as the DISC method, questionnaires and other self-assessment tools. Gallup’s Clifton Strengths method is another standardized option. In some countries, skills assessment is a comprehensive process that includes ongoing support over several weeks or months, guided by professionals who specialize in career transitions.

Dedicated coaching

Many private coaches specialize in career retraining, and some focus exclusively on assisting expatriate women seeking new career paths. However, it is important to note that not all coaches are qualified to conduct formal skills assessments, even if they offer them. Clearly define your needs and goals, and make sure there is transparency about the methods and tools the coach will employ.

Expatriate networks

Tapping into expatriate networks can provide invaluable support during your career transition. These networks are often made up of people facing similar challenges and can offer advice, support and practical assistance through associations or informal social networking groups. Some associations also promote workshops, mentoring and other retraining support services. Be sure to check with your local consulate for an up-to-date list of professional associations that may be helpful.

Entrepreneurship

Consider starting your own business as part of your transition. Many expatriates use their time abroad to launch independent projects, which can offer more flexibility and allow you to tailor your business to your new career goals without relying on an employer to bet on your emerging skills in a new sector. Entrepreneurship is an educational journey in itself. However, the viability and success of such a venture will depend on local regulations and support for entrepreneurship in your host country. Some countries support such initiatives, while others may have strict administrative requirements.

By following these steps and preparing adequately, you can navigate your overseas relocation more effectively and confidently achieve your new career goals.

