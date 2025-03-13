More
    Motorcyclists in Pococí, Sarapiquí, Nicoya, and Santa Cruz Will Be Able to Exchange Their Helmet for a New, Safe One for Free

    These are the campaign dates

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Automobile Club of Costa Rica (ACCR), the Road Safety Council (Cosevi), and several municipalities announced this Tuesday the fourth phase of the “Safe Helmets New Era” project.

    This initiative seeks to reduce the risk of injuries in traffic accidents and promote a culture of road safety in Costa Rican communities through the free distribution of certified helmets. These are high-quality equipment that meets all safety regulations.

    In this new phase of the project, the distribution of 600 certified helmets is planned in various locations across the country. The deliveries will take place on the following dates and locations:

    Pococí – April 26

    Sarapiquí – April 27

    Nicoya – March 29

    Santa Cruz – March 30

    Safe Helmets and Training

    The campaign focuses on areas with high traffic accident rates. Upon delivery of old helmets for disposal, new, high-quality helmets are provided, and motorcycle riders must attend road safety talks led by trained instructors.

    These training sessions aim to educate motorcyclists on the importance of proper helmet use, a crucial measure for road safety. This process not only ensures the protection of motorcyclists but also promotes responsible use of safety equipment.

    The ACCR, together with Cosevi (National Commission for Road Safety and Responsibility) and the municipalities of Pococí, Sarapiquí, Nicoya, and Santa Cruz, seek to strengthen road safety in Costa Rica with this plan, which has already been implemented in other areas of the country.

    Motorcyclists account for almost 50% of all road accident fatalities in Costa Rica. As of February 24, the country had recorded 99 traffic fatalities at the scene of the accident, 54 of which involved motorcycles.

