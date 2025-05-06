The tourism sector leadership of Tamarindo Beach, in Santa Cruz (Guanacaste), is strongly focused on attracting visitors—both domestic and international—who love the sport as a strategy to increase visitation, benefit local commerce, and promote demand for goods and services.

The next effort to capture this market segment takes place this first weekend of May in Hacienda Pinilla (Tamarindo district), where the first edition of the mountain biking event The Pacific Race with more than a thousand competitors are registered.

According to Gregory Brenes, the event coordinator, “The response has been a success; we are very pleased with this. For the first edition, the impact has been very positive. We are very happy to be able to contribute to the economy of the entire area with healthy activities such as sports.”

The organizers of this event estimate that between two and three thousand people attend Tamarindo Beach, considering that each cyclist is almost always accompanied by at least two people who provide assistance in areas such as hydration and mechanical assistance.

Growing global sports tourism

According to Global Market Insights, the global sports tourism market will reach a value of USD 564.7 billion by 2023; Furthermore, it will experience average annual growth of 10 percent from 2025 to 2032.

“The growing collaboration between the tourism and sports industries fosters synergies, leading to the development of innovative experiences in sports tourism. Partnership initiatives, such as joint marketing campaigns and event hosting, amplify destination appeal, improve visitor experiences, and drive sustained growth in sports tourism,” the digital source notes.

Advantages of Tamarindo Beach

The advantages of Tamarindo Beach as one of the most suitable destinations in Guanacaste for hosting competitions in various disciplines will be highlighted during the 37th edition of Expotur, which will take place from May 7 to 10 at the Crowne Plaza San José La Sabana Hotel. It will serve as a key platform to showcase the wonders of Costa Rica to the world, from its national parks and paradisiacal beaches to its ecotourism, wellness and adventure tourism, luxury, sun and beach destinations, and other attractions.

Hernán Imhoff, President of the Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (CCTT), emphasized that this region of the canton has “all the necessary facilities for both national and international events.”

“For example, we are a very short distance from the Daniel Oduber International Airport in Liberia should international athletes need to arrive here. If they are national competitors, the road network is accessible. In addition, we have all the necessary services in terms of room availability and dining options.”

“In this type of tourism, logistics are essential for hosting athletes and their companions. Tamarindo offers services to suit all budgets, and competitors can also visit many nearby sites,” said the President of the CCTT.

The 2025 version of ExpoTour will bring together more than 120 national companies that will be present to offer a representative sample of the diversity and quality of Costa Rican products and services.

The 25 countries will include traditional markets such as the United States, Spain, Great Britain, Canada, and Mexico, and emerging markets such as India, China, South Africa, Bulgaria, and Poland. As well as the increasingly attractive markets of Colombia and Central America.