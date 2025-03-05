A series of free fairs and events that will fill Avenida Escazú, with culture, gastronomy and local and international commerce. Each event will feature gastronomic proposals, live entertainment and spaces for interaction that encourage the encounter between businesses and the community.

“At Avenida Escazú we believe in the power of experiences to transform cities and enrich people’s lives. Market Season is an example of how we can generate unique moments that connect communities with culture, entrepreneurship and well-being,” said Ana Laura Rojas, Communications and Marketing Manager.

Among the outstanding activities of Market Season are:

Juntas Podemos Más (March 7 to 9): in commemoration of International Women’s Day, the Bendita Entre Todas platform will celebrate its third anniversary with workshops, talks and a market for entrepreneurs, culminating with a concert by Debi Nova.

Dúo Summer Edition (March 14 to 16): a pet-friendly event with entrepreneurial spaces, live music and activities for all tastes.

Race 3.21 GO (March 23): a race organized by the Down Syndrome Association of Costa Rica (Asidown) that seeks to raise awareness and promote inclusion.

British Weekend (March 29 and 30): the British Embassy in Costa Rica organizes this event to celebrate the culture and legacy of the United Kingdom through unique experiences that include gastronomy, music by The BeaGirls on Saturday 29 and Kurt Dyer on Sunday 30.

Where community converges

“Our commitment is to continue offering a space where culture, valuable recreational activities and entrepreneurship converge,” Rojas added. For more information about the Market Season on Avenida Escazú, visit the project’s social networks on Facebook and Instagram.

