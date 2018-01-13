There are places all over the world where you can relax and enjoy whatever nature offers. Among those paradisiacal and exotic sites, Montezuma has beautiful landscapes, surrounded by forests, beaches, and waterfalls.

Because of its crystalline waters, suitable for swimming and diving, apart from countless and magnificent marine species, you will be grateful to be on the beaches of the Costa Rican town of Montezuma.

Montezuma is characterized by being a colorful and warm population. It has a bohemian atmosphere due to its rivers and beaches. Located in the province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica, it is said that began as a fishing village. It is also a small town where you can see the Montezuma village and organic markets, to buy food and crafts.

On the other hand, if you are a lover of good music, the best option is to stay a little longer and feel the rhythm of the Jam Session.

This place is ideal for all tastes. Just take a day and observe the colors of the colonial houses, the Caribbean atmosphere, doing yoga and in the evening visit Chico’s Bar, to share an excellent track where you can dance until your body endures.

But if you want to be in a quieter place, do not refrain yourself from preparing a romantic dinner right in front of the beach and having the best view of the Gulf of Nicoya.

There are many other activities to develop in Montezuma; boat tours to fishing, riding horses or surfing, they all are part of an unforgettable experience. Indeed, those who decide to go to Montezuma, will not regret it for sure.