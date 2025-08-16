Residents of the Buenos Aires canton, Puntarenas, will be able to have a mammogram without leaving their community until October 9, thanks to the mobile unit installed in the local health area. The service is part of a partnership with the Alsalus program, which seeks to facilitate access to early detection of breast cancer.

According to Dr. Luis Granados, director of the Buenos Aires health area, 60 mammograms are planned to be performed daily while the unit is in the area. “This initiative seeks to reduce waiting lists and bring healthcare closer to those who need it most. It is extremely important to have a mammogram because it detects breast cancer in its early stages, even before symptoms appear,” Granados emphasized.

Requirements

Interested individuals can register at any Ebáis office in the canton or directly at the health area. The requirements are:

Be between 45 and 69 years old.

Have not had a mammogram in the last two years or have never had one.

Present a valid ID.

Reside in the area.

Insurance is not required; the service is free.

Please note that the service hours are Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Early diagnosis significantly increases the chances of successful treatment and cure, helping to reduce mortality from breast cancer; it is a quick and safe exam,” Granados emphasized.

Alliance

Alsalus is a public-private partnership dedicated to the early detection of breast cancer in Costa Rica through the operation of a mobile mammography unit. The program is supported by the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, Clínica Bíblica Hospital, Auto Mercado, Banco Nacional, Fundación Aliarse, Veinsa Motors, and McCallum’s All Inclusive cereals. Its objective is to visit communities with difficult geographic access and reduce barriers so that women can receive this screening in a timely manner.

RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.