More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Mobile Mammography Unit Will Be in Buenos Aires, Puntarenas, Until October

    60 Mammograms Planned for Daily Screenings

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Residents of the Buenos Aires canton, Puntarenas, will be able to have a mammogram without leaving their community until October 9, thanks to the mobile unit installed in the local health area. The service is part of a partnership with the Alsalus program, which seeks to facilitate access to early detection of breast cancer.

    According to Dr. Luis Granados, director of the Buenos Aires health area, 60 mammograms are planned to be performed daily while the unit is in the area. “This initiative seeks to reduce waiting lists and bring healthcare closer to those who need it most. It is extremely important to have a mammogram because it detects breast cancer in its early stages, even before symptoms appear,” Granados emphasized.

    Requirements

    Interested individuals can register at any Ebáis office in the canton or directly at the health area. The requirements are:

    Be between 45 and 69 years old.

    Have not had a mammogram in the last two years or have never had one.

    Present a valid ID.

    Reside in the area.

    Insurance is not required; the service is free.

    Please note that the service hours are Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    “Early diagnosis significantly increases the chances of successful treatment and cure, helping to reduce mortality from breast cancer; it is a quick and safe exam,” Granados emphasized.

    Alliance

    Alsalus is a public-private partnership dedicated to the early detection of breast cancer in Costa Rica through the operation of a mobile mammography unit. The program is supported by the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, Clínica Bíblica Hospital, Auto Mercado, Banco Nacional, Fundación Aliarse, Veinsa Motors, and McCallum’s All Inclusive cereals. Its objective is to visit communities with difficult geographic access and reduce barriers so that women can receive this screening in a timely manner.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    - Advertisement -
    SourceMariana Mena
    ViaWILMER USECHE
    Previous article
    Costa Rica’s Sustainable Flight: Butterfly Pupae As A Driver Of Change
    Next article
    11 Foods with Vitamin B12 to Boost Energy and Brain Health

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica to Once Again Host Main Regional Life Sciences Forum

    The Coalition of Development Initiatives (Cinde) announced this Tuesday the return of the Life Sciences Forum to Costa Rica....

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »