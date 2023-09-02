More
    Minors Can Take a Theoretical Driving Test from the Age of 13 in Costa Rica

    The test does not have an expiration date and you must have your credentials up to dateto request an appointment

    Must Read

    Minors, from the age of 13, can take the theoretical driving test in the country, as confirmed by authorities from the General Directorate of Road Education (DGEV).This test does not have an expiration date, that is, once the person wins the course, they will not have to repeat it when they reach the age of majority.

    Must have active username and password credentials

    Only in case of accumulating a certain number of points on the license, a points recovery or road re-education course must be taken.In addition, like any aspiring driver, the underage person must have active username and password credentials to enter the system and obtain the appointment for the theory test.This was reported by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) through a statement.Minors can go to any Cosevi Traffic Education office to activate their credentials (username and password).

    As requirements they will be requested:

    • The identity card of minors and an their own email.

    You do not need to be accompanied by an adult or have permission from the person in charge to obtain the credentials.

    With active credentials, the person can enroll in the course in two ways:

    • By sufficiency, where you study the contents on your own and attend only to take the exam.
    • By regular modality, in which the person attends classes for 4 days and takes the test on the fifth day.The attendance of the 5 days is mandatory under this modality.

    Before requesting the appointment, an amount of ¢5,000 must be paid, in either of the two modalities.The deposit can be made through authorized banking entities.The MOPT is emphatic in not making deposits in personal accounts or through Sinpe to individuals.

    To check the availability of appointments at each location and register for free, you can enter the site: https://servicios.educacionvial.go.cr/Formularios/IngresarCuentaYou can also make inquiries by calling 9000-626356 The call has a cost per minute.

    Currently, the theory tests service does not have a waiting list.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceGustavo Martinez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
