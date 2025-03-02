Former NBA star and one of the most iconic figures in world basketball, Michael Jordan, has not only found Costa Rica to be his favorite vacation destination, but now also sees it as a strategic place to invest.

So far this year, Jordan has visited the country three times in less than two months, with special interest in the Pacific area, specifically in the Gulf of Papagayo, where he has been impressed by the natural beauty, tranquility and potential for real estate development.

From vacation to an investment plan

Although initially his trips were for pure leisure and rest, on this last visit he has changed focus. Sources close to the media Allan Jara, have revealed that the former Chicago Bulls player is in the country with a clear intention of developing a high-level real estate project.

Jordan has been staying at a luxury hotel in Guanacaste, where he has enjoyed exclusive experiences, including private tours and picnics with top-notch chefs. In addition, his security team maintains a strict protocol, restricting the use of cameras and mobile phones around him.

A logistics team worker who has assisted him during his stay described his generous and reserved character:

“He is a very humble person for the economic power he has. He gave $500 as a tip to each of us who worked with him. He does not allow photos or phones on when he is around.”

Another revealing fact is the high cost of his operation in the country. On Tuesday alone, his team disbursed $18,000 to cover the expenses of drivers, tour guides, private security and personalized experiences.

An ambitious project in Gulf of Papagayo

Jordan’s interest in establishing himself in Costa Rica is not a coincidence. According to sources, the former player has already made several helicopter flights over the Gulf of Papagayo region, confirming his interest in investing in the area. Costa Rican cuisine

“Jordan is going to develop a large luxury villa project, aimed at clients with high purchasing power,” said a reliable source. This project, which is still in the planning phase, would represent a multimillion-dollar investment and would further consolidate Costa Rica as an elite destination for tourism and foreign investment.

When will he return to the United States?

Regarding the duration of his stay in the country, his operations team is handling the information with total secrecy. However, it is speculated that his return to the United States could occur next week.

With this news, it is clear that Michael Jordan not only enjoys Costa Rica as a tourist, but has seen in the country a unique opportunity to do business and perhaps even establish his residence in Guanacaste. His story with Costa Rica is just beginning, and with his possible investment in Papagayo, his ties with the country could be strengthened for many years to come.

