    Updated:

    Metallica’s Robert Trujillo Joins Environmental Project in Costa Rica

    During his visit to Costa Rica, Trujillo participated in a reforestation day in Playa Negra

    By TCRN STAFF
    Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo joined the Savage Lands ecological project, a plan developed in Guanacaste with the aim of protecting tropical forests. During his visit to Costa Rica, Trujillo participated in a reforestation day in Playa Negra.

    “Here, surfing in Costa Rica with my friends and family, I’m going to plant this beautiful little tree because life depends on trees. Join the Tree Army,” he said in a video recorded in Playa Negra.

    Savage Lands

    In 2022, Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren and former guitarist Sylvain Demercastel founded this non-profit organization, driven by artists from the metal industry, with the purpose of promoting the conservation of Costa Rican forests.

    Savage Lands, with support from bands such as Sepultura, Arch Enemy, Heilung, Lord of the Lost, Obituary and other metal figures, released the album Army of the Trees, which includes the single “Ruling Queen.” 100% of the royalties will go to fund forest conservation projects in Costa Rica and other countries.

    The video for “Ruling Queen” was filmed in the Arenal Volcano area and at Playa Negra, on land rescued by the foundation in a high-risk area. The preservation of this land has been made possible thanks to royalties generated by the music, Demercastel explained.

    Famous spokespersons

    The video stars Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz and features Obituary’s lead guitarist Kenneth Andrews. In addition, Army of the Trees’ Digisleeve CD was produced with eco-friendly paper, and the LP was pressed on BioVinyl.

    “Obviously, it’s great when Savage Lands receives support from a big star like Alissa, but the fact that she also shares the philosophy behind our organization makes it even better,” Verbeuren said.

