This is the fifth installment in the “Message for Black History Month – Never Give Up!” series.

I am so very happy to report that on 18 February 2025 I had the opportunity to present my Letter of Verification from Tulane University to the University of Costa Rica Rectoría!

The meeting was very cordial, during which my legal counsel and I were informed that the matter would be looked into further.

My wife Tirza graciously took these photos to publicly document this event.

It’s been suggested that I should make a music video. So I did!

Here is the link:

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1L4RRktFZM/

Following are the lyrics – stay tuned!

What Is Wrong With This Equation!

by LeRoy Davis Larry, Jr.

My name has traveled through interplanetary space,

with instrument commands sent by NASA to Galileo at Jupiter’s face!

Nigeria bid me come teach and inspire our teachers about astronomy,

and they began to teach it in their classrooms for all their students to see!

As a delegate from Costa Rica to Vienna I spoke before the United Nations,

about the importance of space education and outreach for our current and future generations!

My university students requested that I teach them physics in English,

and that I became the first processor in Costa Rica’s history and at the Planetarium was their wish!

It was my honor and privilege to introduce physics to the indigenous Cabécar,

my commencement speech message was: follow your dreams, follow your passion, never give up, and you will go far!

I came to Costa Rica with a Master’s in Physics from Tulane University,

and yet the University of Costa Rica will not admit me to pursue my PhD!

Before my Master’s I got my Bachelor’s in Physics from Southern University,

an historically Black university that was there for me!

My degrees took a long time, a lotta hard work and sacrifice,

the obstacles I had to overcome were nothin’ nice!

To not admit me,

is disrespectful to both of my degrees!

I will not allow this and have fought,

demanding justice for my degrees I have sought!

I’ve been told my story should be made into a movie,

that would be awesome – we’ll see!

Costa Rica is our home now and I owe it to myself and to this nation,

to find out what is wrong with this equation!

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR