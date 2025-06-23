More
    Search
    HealthTCRN
    Updated:

    Medical Cannabis is Now Available in Costa Rica, But Only With a Prescription

    Businesses will go to the Supreme Court to authorize the establishment of dispensaries in the country dedicated exclusively to these products

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    After many years of discussions and waiting, medical cannabis is finally available for people with conditions such as cancer, fibromyalgia, and epilepsy to treat their illnesses. However, access to these products in Costa Rica will be stricter than some business owners and customers expected, as a prescription is required. Furthermore, their sale is limited exclusively to pharmacies, as established by the regulations that have just come into effect.

    “Medical cannabis is not a plant that is freely sold. It is a medicine that must be handled with the same standards as any other prescription-only treatment,” emphasized Dr. Andrés Guzmán Tacsan, representative of the Costa Rican College of Pharmacists (ColFar).

    The pharmaceutical industry insists that this regulation seeks to protect patients, ensuring that therapeutic cannabis is dispensed by specifically trained professionals and under pharmaceutical supervision.

    “The possibility of sales in dispensaries should not be open. These products cannot be sold over the counter, as they pose risks such as drug interactions, adverse effects, or misuse,” Guzmán emphasized.

    Greater openness is needed

    However, this decision has sparked strong criticism from the private sector, which accuses the government of favoring a restrictive model that limits competition. For Roy Thompson, CEO of MasVerde, the regulation promotes an “oligopoly” by granting exclusivity to pharmacies. “The current design does not promote the industry. As the law stands, it grants an oligopoly to pharmacies. We’ll see if they really make the investment and if they manage to reach the number of people they expect,” questioned Thompson, who is even considering taking the issue to the Constitutional Court to reverse the restriction.

    Although medicinal cannabis-based products are already available for sale, large pharmaceutical groups such as Dökka—operators of La Bomba and Fischel pharmacies—do not plan to include these products in their catalog in the short term. “We are currently analyzing regulatory progress from a healthcare, logistical, and commercial perspective,” said Eduardo Jiliberto, CEO of the Dökka Group.

    High expectations

    Due to its therapeutic properties for various diseases and health conditions, medicinal cannabis has gained a good reputation worldwide.

    These are some of the diseases and products that are treated with this plant: Treatment of chronic pain, especially in conditions such as fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, and neuropathic pain, improves sleep quality, provides alternative treatment for conditions such as refractory epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease, serves to treat symptoms associated with cancer and chemotherapy side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite, the use of cannabis has been explored in the treatment of psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and depression.

    Products:

    Cannabis oils and tinctures

    Capsules and tablets

    Topical creams and ointments

    Inhalable products (vaporizers and dried flowers)

    Edibles and infused beverages.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceEsteban Arrieta
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Gamers Cosplay Wrestling Games and Geek Culture Will Take Over the Costa Rica Convention Center in September
    Next article
    The Creativity of the Expat Community in Costa Rica: A Hub of Innovation and Artistry

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    The Creativity of the Expat Community in Costa Rica: A Hub of Innovation and Artistry

    Costa Rica, known for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and "Pura Vida" lifestyle, has long been a magnet for...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »