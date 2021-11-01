Masquerade Day: How Costa Rica Celebrates Halloween

One of the most colorful dates in the calendar of celebrations in the world is Halloween, and is one of the most anticipated events for children and adults, due to the great variety of costumes, decorations, parties and traditions said of the time.

Thousands of children around the world go out very happy dressed as their favorite characters to ask for sweets through the streets of their neighborhood accompanied by their parents or siblings, it is one of the activities most desired by the little ones in the house.

In general, in our country this date is used for the celebration of costume parties and the sale of decoration of accessories to place in our homes, but, there is a large part of the Costa Rican population that is against the celebration of these traditions as they are not characteristic of our idiosyncrasies.

This is why in Costa Rica it was established by Executive Decree No. 25724, to celebrate the National Day of the Traditional Costa Rican Masquerade this to highlight the sense of identity of the people and counteract festivities outside the Costa Rican culture.

This arose because the Aqueserrí Culture Committee organized on October 31st, 1996, a colorful parade of traditional masquerades through the main streets of this canton of Aserrí, which is why from that moment on on this date it is specifically used to promote knowledge of the different ways of expression of culture in the country.

What is a masquerade?

Different characters made of newsprint, fiberglass that brighten the streets of our country and in different celebrations to the sound of the maroon are a very common part of some parties in Costa Rica.

Known as the “mantudos” or “clowns”, the famous Costa Rican masquerades are a beautiful form of expression and art, these famous masks that are worn by young people and children who dance happily and chase more than one when they are disturbed. El Diablo, la Muerte, Frankenstein and obviously the famous Giganta, which incidentally were inspired by the “platudas” ladies of colonial Costa Rica.