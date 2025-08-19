After selling out in record time, Mentes Expertas will offer another show by Marian Rojas-Estapé with “My Vitamin Person,” a lecture that fuses neuroscience, emotional intelligence, and life purpose to transform from within. The new presentation will take place on October 20 at 3:00 p.m. at the CIC Ande in Belén. Tickets for this second show are now on sale through eticket.com.

Emotional well-being

The audience’s response not only reflects an interest in emotional well-being, but also admiration for Marian Rojas-Estapé, due to her humane approach, supported by science. The author of bestsellers such as “How to Make Good Things Happen to You” and “Find Your Vitamin Person,” is considered one of the most influential voices in the field of mental health, as she has extensive knowledge in psychiatry, neuroscience, and emotional management. Her ability to explain complex processes with empathy and clarity has resonated deeply with audiences of all ages.

In line with the recent National Mental Health Policy 2024–2034, which promotes protective environments and the prevention of psychosocial distress, the event represents a concrete response to the institutional call for accessible tools for the Costa Rican public.

“In a country where mental health challenges have reached unprecedented levels, Marian Rojas’s conference is not just an event; it is an urgent need. It offers us practical and scientific tools to manage the stress, anxiety, and emotional overload that currently impact thousands of Costa Rican families. It is time to transform the way we understand and care for our minds,” said Karina Fischel, personal development mentor and representative of Mentes Expertas in Costa Rica.

My Vitamin Person

“My Vitamin Person” offers strategies to transform our relationships, heal emotional wounds, and build sincere bonds that help us be our best selves. Rojas-Estapé will speak based on her scientific research on the impact of cortisol, attachment, trauma, the power of the present, and consciously choosing healthy relationships.

Mentes Expertas was founded in 2010 when its founders, Marina Zambrana and Pedro Cornejo, realized that “happiness is not a state but a choice, and that attitude doesn’t depend on genetics, but on your training in managing emotions.”

Despite detractors for abandoning their business careers, they decided to start from scratch with the goal of helping people who always strive to achieve their best version of themselves live with an attitude effect. Currently, they have held more than a thousand events in more than 10 years of working in positive psychology and personal development.

Karina Fischel, Mentes Expertas’ representative in Costa Rica, is a personal development mentor, speaker, and specialist in neuroscience applied to well-being. Karina combines training in business coaching and international certifications to guide individuals and teams through transformation processes. Her approach integrates brain and emotional science with practical tools, helping people make conscious decisions, strengthen relationships, and create healthy environments aligned with purpose and emotional fulfillment.

