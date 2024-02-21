March and April Will Have Extremely Hot Temperatures in Costa Rica with Much More Radiation

If the first two months of 2024 have seemed hot to you, get ready because before this situation decreases, it will increase considerably throughout Costa Rica.In addition to high temperatures and a greater sensation of sultry, stronger ultraviolet (UV) rays will be present in the national territory between March and April.This is predicted by the National Meteorological Institute (IMN).

Why higher UV rays and temperatures?

As explained by the expert from the IMN Climatology Unit Daniel Poleo, in these two months the phenomenon called Cenital Sun will occur.“It means that the sun, during the months of March and April, tends to make the sun’s rays more perpendicular over Costa Rica,” he explained.

“This situation causes the sun to enter with greater intensity, so, for that reason, they are hotter months. People normally remember that Easter is hot, now it is going to be even hotter,” Poleo said.Therefore, between March 15 and April 15 we will be having more perpendicular ultraviolet rays with greater radiation.

Radiation

“We are anticipating that UV rays are entering with greater intensity, but we must remember that these rays have nothing to do with temperature,” highlighted the expert.

UV rays are related to the period of sun exposure, for example, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is the maximum period of exposure, so extra protection is recommended here in the tropics.“The sunscreen alone is not enough, the ideal is not to expose yourself between those hours, because the radiation is extremely high,” Poleo warned.

Likewise, contrary to what many think, lightning is not stronger in areas such as the beach. In the Central Valley and mountainous places, ultraviolet radiation is much higher.“UV rays are actually much lower on the beaches because they are at a lower altitude,” explained the specialist.Places like the Irazú volcano and Poás volcano have a much higher incidence of ultraviolet rays, so you have to protect yourself much more.

Given these conditions, specialists recommend:

Look for shady places during the strongest hours -10 a.m. to 2 p.m.-

Wear long sleeves

Hats or caps

Sunscreen with a protection factor of 30 or more

According to dermatology specialists, experiencing five or more sunburns doubles your risk of skin cancer.

It is estimated that in Costa Rica more than 147 cases of this type of cancer are diagnosed each year.

Temperature behavior

In addition to UV rays, for the next few months we will have temperatures that can even reach 40 degrees.Some of the projections are:

40°C in Guanacaste

36°C in the North Zone

33°C to 34°C in the Central Valley

35°C in the coastal parts of the Central and South Pacific

Cool places like Cerro la Muerte and Cartago, where maximum temperatures are around 17°C to 19°C, may even be reaching 20°C

Warmer months

“We must remember that March and April are warm months, so the fact that they are warmer than the rest of the months makes them warmer than they are right now,” Poleo highlighted.

“So compared to the average, yes, it will perhaps be exceeding the averages by 1.5°C to 2°C, but it is not that they are going to be warmer than two degrees above the average, but rather that it is going to be warmer.” than January and February,” he added.

During this month, temperatures have been between 1.5°C and 3°C higher. Some examples shared by the IMN are:

Buenos Aires de Puntarenas registered 3°C more

Central Valley, 2°C above the historical average

North and South Pacific, maximums of almost 2°C higher

CotoBrus and Puerto Jiménez, between 2°C and 2.5°C above average

Quepos, Garabito, 1.5°C and 2°C above normal

Caribbean, 2°C higher

Northern Zone, 1°C and 1.5°C higher