Mar a Mar Association: Transforming Costa Rica’s World-Renowned Route with Infrastructure and Support for Green Microbusinesses

In the heart of Costa Rica, between the lush tropical jungle and the majestic mountains, there is a route that not only connects communities, but also weaves ties of development and sustainability: El Camino de Costa Rica, an initiative promoted by the “Asociación Mar a Mar”.

This route that crosses from the Caribbean to the Pacific in about 280 km has been praised internationally by National Geographic or the New York Times but also, together with the Mar a Mar Association, they have committed to promoting community development throughout along the route, with a focus on generating meaningful jobs and breaking the cycle of poverty in rural communities.

With almost 5,000 beneficiaries to date, the program has provided training to local entrepreneurs and community groups, as well as managing a Community Fund that provides small grants to organizations along the way.

Many community improvements

Projects have been implemented ranging from the installation of bathrooms and trails to signage, the establishment of campsites for hikers, improvements to lifts, repairs to the drinking water system and dock arrangements, among others.

Biodiversity Conservation: Protecting Natural Treasures

The conservation of biodiversity is another fundamental pillar of the association’s work.With more than 1,700 beneficiaries involved, reforestation, wildlife protection and environmental education programs have been implemented.

From creating offices for indigenous rangers to organizing biodiversity conferences, the foundations are being laid for a more sustainable future in the region.

With your contribution, an exponential impact

Public participation is critical to the continued success of this initiative.Through donations, fundraising campaigns, volunteering and sponsorship, any individual or company can contribute to making the Costa Rica Camino an even more vibrant and sustainable reality.

From improving signage to supporting small entrepreneurs, each contribution becomes another step towards a more prosperous future for the communities along the route.

The Costa Rica Trail is not only a physical route, but also a testament to the transformative power of sustainable tourism and community development.With the support of committed individuals and visionary companies, this initiative will continue to be a beacon of hope and progress for communities throughout its history.

How can you be part?

Donation: Contribute amounts ranging from $20 to $1,000 to fund specific projects along the way.

Volunteering: Join corporate volunteer teams or participate in volunteer activities to represent the organization.

Sponsorship: Be part of exclusive events, gain recognition in promotional materials, and contribute to the on going success of the project.

For more information:Asociació[email protected]