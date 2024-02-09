More
    Manuel Antonio Stands Out Among 100 Best Beaches in the World 2024

    National Park ranks fourth in America

    Manuel Antonio was selected one of the 100 best beaches in the world in 2024 by Lonely Planet.This destination is the only one in Central America that the specialized travel platform included in its most recent book: 100 of the most incredible beaches in the world.

    To compile the list, the media sent its writers to different places around the world in search of remote paradises that are difficult to access.“From Albania to Yemen and everywhere in between, our team has swam, snorkeled, sipped cocktails, and hiked through rainforests to create the ultimate beach bible,” the outlet notes.

    The best beaches on the American continent are Ipanema and Bahia dos Porcos in Brazil, according to the book.Gardner Bay in Ecuador completes the podium, and in fourth place our country shines with the Manuel Antonio National Park.Holbox, Tulum, Balandra and Isla Mujeres are some Mexican beaches that also stand out in the region.

    In Europe, the best beaches are found in Croatia, Wales, Iceland and France, while India, Maldives and Indonesia have the best in Asia.In 2023, Manuel Antonio was also selected one of the best beaches in the world by another travel platform, ranking 18th worldwide.


    The 5 Best Beaches In The World By Continent:


    America
    Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
    Bahía dos Porcos, Fernando de Noronha, Pernambuco, Brazil
    Gardner Bay, Espanola Island, GalapagosIslands, Ecuador
    Manuel Antonio Beach, Manuel Antonio National Park, Costa Rica
    Águilas Bay, Pedernales, Dominican Republic

    Europe
    Zlatni Rat Beach, Bol, Brač, Croatia
    Punta Rata Beach, Brela, Makarska Riviera, Croatia
    Rhossili Bay, Gower, Wales
    Rauðasandur, Westfjords, Iceland
    Calanqued’En-Vau, Cassis, Provence, France



    Asia
    Radhanagar, Swaraj depth, Andaman Islands, India
    Palolem Beach, Goa, India
    Papanasham Beach, Varkala, Kerala, India
    White sand beach, Fulhadoo Island, Northern Atolls, Maldives
    Pink Beach, Padar Island, Komodo National Park, Indonesia

    Africa
    Camps Bay Beach, Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa
    Mnemba Island, Zanzibar
    Le Morne Beach, Black River, Mauritius
    Nosy Iranja, Madagascar
    Anse Source d’Argent, La Digue, Seychelles

    Oceania
    Blue Lagoon Beach, NanuyaLailai, Yasawa Islands, Fiji
    Lalomanu Beach, Upolu, Samoa
    Tapuaeta’i/One Foot Island Beach, Aitutaki, Cook Islands
    Ta’ahiamanu Beach, Mo’orea, French Polynesia
    Cathedral Cove, Coromandel Peninsula, North Island, New Zealand

