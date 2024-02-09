Manuel Antonio Stands Out Among 100 Best Beaches in the World 2024



Manuel Antonio was selected one of the 100 best beaches in the world in 2024 by Lonely Planet.This destination is the only one in Central America that the specialized travel platform included in its most recent book: 100 of the most incredible beaches in the world.



To compile the list, the media sent its writers to different places around the world in search of remote paradises that are difficult to access.“From Albania to Yemen and everywhere in between, our team has swam, snorkeled, sipped cocktails, and hiked through rainforests to create the ultimate beach bible,” the outlet notes.



Complete information

The best beaches on the American continent are Ipanema and Bahia dos Porcos in Brazil, according to the book.Gardner Bay in Ecuador completes the podium, and in fourth place our country shines with the Manuel Antonio National Park.Holbox, Tulum, Balandra and Isla Mujeres are some Mexican beaches that also stand out in the region.



In Europe, the best beaches are found in Croatia, Wales, Iceland and France, while India, Maldives and Indonesia have the best in Asia.In 2023, Manuel Antonio was also selected one of the best beaches in the world by another travel platform, ranking 18th worldwide.





The 5 Best Beaches In The World By Continent:



America

Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Bahía dos Porcos, Fernando de Noronha, Pernambuco, Brazil

Gardner Bay, Espanola Island, GalapagosIslands, Ecuador

Manuel Antonio Beach, Manuel Antonio National Park, Costa Rica

Águilas Bay, Pedernales, Dominican Republic



Europe

Zlatni Rat Beach, Bol, Brač, Croatia

Punta Rata Beach, Brela, Makarska Riviera, Croatia

Rhossili Bay, Gower, Wales

Rauðasandur, Westfjords, Iceland

Calanqued’En-Vau, Cassis, Provence, France







Asia

Radhanagar, Swaraj depth, Andaman Islands, India

Palolem Beach, Goa, India

Papanasham Beach, Varkala, Kerala, India

White sand beach, Fulhadoo Island, Northern Atolls, Maldives

Pink Beach, Padar Island, Komodo National Park, Indonesia



Africa

Camps Bay Beach, Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa

Mnemba Island, Zanzibar

Le Morne Beach, Black River, Mauritius

Nosy Iranja, Madagascar

Anse Source d’Argent, La Digue, Seychelles



Oceania

Blue Lagoon Beach, NanuyaLailai, Yasawa Islands, Fiji

Lalomanu Beach, Upolu, Samoa

Tapuaeta’i/One Foot Island Beach, Aitutaki, Cook Islands

Ta’ahiamanu Beach, Mo’orea, French Polynesia

Cathedral Cove, Coromandel Peninsula, North Island, New Zealand

