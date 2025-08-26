More
    Male Fertility is Declining at an Accelerated Rate Worldwide… and it Could Worsen

    A threat that transcends borders and socioeconomic conditions

    By TCRN STAFF
    For decades, science has raised warning signs about an increasingly evident phenomenon: the decline in male fertility worldwide. What initially seemed like a problem localized to certain regions is now emerging as a universal challenge that transcends borders and socioeconomic conditions.

    A sustained and accelerated decline

    International research confirms that sperm concentration, motility, and morphology have been steadily declining since the mid-20th century. Even more worrying, this decline accelerated after 2000.

    A meta-analysis published in Human Reproduction Update, based on data from more than 57,000 men worldwide, revealed a sustained decline in total sperm count between 1973 and 2018. The phenomenon is not limited to Europe or North America; it also affects South America, Asia, and Africa.

    In Europe, a recent study in Denmark (2017–2022) showed that although total sperm count remained stable, motility fell between 16% and 22% after 2019, directly compromising the chances of fertilization.

    Factors That Threaten Male Fertility

    Chemical Contaminants: Substances such as PFAS, bisphenol A, phthalates, and pesticides disrupt male hormonal balance and reduce semen quality.

    Microplastics: A 2024 study found particles in 100% of the human testicular tissues analyzed, reinforcing the suspicion of a direct environmental impact on sperm production. Male fertility products Infertile men

    Climate change and extreme heat: Spermatogenesis requires lower temperatures than body temperature; increasingly intense heat waves can impair motility and concentration.

    Lifestyle and obesity: Excess weight, alcohol, smoking, and unhealthy diets are directly linked to lower semen quality.

    Occupational exposure: Jobs involving extreme heat or contact with heavy metals also pose a risk.

    The outlook for the future

    According to projections by The Lancet, by 2100, more than 95% of countries will have fertility rates below the level necessary to maintain a stable population. Although this data includes both male and female fertility, the trend reflects an unprecedented demographic challenge: aging societies, a smaller working-age population, and growing economic and social tensions. Infertile Men

    A Call to Action

    The evidence is clear: male fertility is declining, and everything points to it continuing in that direction if the necessary measures are not taken.

