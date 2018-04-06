Costa Rica is currently in second place, after Panama, of the Latin American countries with the best economic position in terms of the quality of life of its citizens.

According to statistics, the minimum wage in the Central American country reaches approximately $ 463.78, or € 378.26, which in Costa Rican currency represents some 262,298.1 (Colones).

This minimum represents that the Costa Rican is a citizen who enjoys an optimal purchasing power. And that in front of the basic expenses of which any human being requires, the personal economy arises out of breath.

Making the market in Costa Rica is a guarantee, and not a miracle. To start an economic analysis and be able to weigh the basic expenses of food in this Central American country, we can take as the idea of ​​a couple who starts a family life.

For a nucleus of two people, spending about $ 15,000 on meat is plentiful. And this only represents 5% of the monthly minimum, therefore, enough to cover supplies for 15 days or more.

Well, key items like the kilogram of ground beef ranges between 2,000 and 2,500. On the other hand, six units of meat cakes represents an approximate of 1,600 ₡, eight units of meat tacos reach about 1,400 ₡.

Other types of meats, such as a kilo of pork ribs, are possible with only $ 3,500. There are also promotions for chicken breast in lump for $ 1,500 and whole thigh for $ 1,300.

A shopping list with the products mentioned to cover the meat-based diet for a couple for 15 days is enough. To season and accompany these meats, the acquisition capacity is the same.

In Costa Rica, vegetables and vegetables are also accessible. For example, a kilo of tomato ranges between 700 and 800 ₡, the kilogram of eggplant can be obtained in about 600 ₡, and the one of the beans or green beans can be bought in about 700 ₡, the avocado is possible to 1.200 ₡.

The prices of vegetables, vegetables and greens, range between € 600 and € 1,200. So, taking into account the food base of Latin Americans, it is possible that the spending on this type of items does not exceed $ 15,000.

Making the market in Costa Rica, as in other countries, also includes shopping costs in supermarkets. The sandwich breads range between 1,000 and 1,300.

Another important product is corn flour, which is obtained approximately at $ 1,200. Tuna sausages cost between US $ 500 or € 650. In a supermarket, a Costa Rican can spend some 10,000 ₡.

All the referred, supposes an expense in consumption of basic foods of some 40,000 ₡ or 50,000 ₡. This amount represents between 15% and 20% of the minimum wage in Costa Rica, of which there are two forms of payment: monthly and weekly.

For those who receive weekly income, the total basic consumption expenditure of a couple covers 60% or 75% of the income of one in the week, leaving 40% of their income to solve other issues of their daily life.

This relationship between income and basic expenses for food represents the guarantee that Costa Rican citizens and their immigrants have in this regard. The economic scope of this Central American country allows citizens to count on a certain cash flow.

To better understand this issue of the economic in a couple that is available to form a family, it should be noted that if both work income reaches approximately 524,596.50 per month. And the expenditure of this nucleus reduces its representation to 10% of the total income.

On the other hand, for the Costa Rican and the immigrant, making the market in Costa Rica is a tour. Because it is understood as a walk in which citizens have breakfast within the same market of the town or before arriving there.

Making these purchases translates into a pleasant experience for the citizen, because the country’s economy allows, without major intrigues, the Costa Rican enjoy this activity.

This section is for those who plan to visit Costa Rica for a long time, or evaluate it as a possible option to start a new life within this Central-Caribbean region.

It is also functional for those who plan to invest in the food industry of this Central American country. Well, the control of the inflationary level reveals the possibility of a production that covers the costs of human resources and generate an optimum point of equilibrium.

Other countries suffer a deflation that has put the companies of this branch is a difficult situation, having to dispense with professional and qualified personnel, generating unemployment because of the low level of financial production. The Central American country is far from this scenario.

In Costa Rica, the daily life of citizens when shopping in the market shows that the economic development of the country is in a better situation than certain countries of the European Union, which is a block characterized by stable economic development.