“Little Women Costa Rica” Opens Three More Performances at the Request of the Public

After being a success in sales, the National Theater extended the season of “Mujercitas Costa Rica”.The public will be able to enjoy three new functions on September 2 at 5:00 pm. and at 8:00 p.m. and on September 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Message of female empowerment

The play is based on the literary classic by Louisa May Alcott and is produced by Akelarre Producciones.The central message is female empowerment and freedom of choice in the way of living, challenging the expectations imposed by society.The play seeks to convey this message through a captivating staging that will delight audiences regardless of their age.

Great artistic quality

“Without a doubt this work is a proposal of great artistic quality, which has combined maturity with emerging talents. Spectators will enjoy a staging with detailed scenery, where good performances are mixed with singing and a bit of dancing,” said Karina Salguero, general director of the National Theater.

Tickets are priced at ¢8 thousand general and ¢5,500 for students with a card and senior citizens.They can be purchased at Teatro Nacional.go.cr and at the physical ticket office of the Theater.