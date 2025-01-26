The declaration of obesity as a chronic disease of importance for public health is accompanied by the Costa Rican National Standard for the Comprehensive Care of Overweight. In 14 pages, the text establishes a series of guidelines for both public and private services to care for patients.

First, it sets the parameters to recognize the conditions that patients may have:

Overweight: In adults, it is established with a body mass index equal to or greater than 25, but less than 30. In children under 5 years of age, a weight for height equal to or more than 2 standard deviations above the median; and in people from 5 to 19 years of age, a BMI for age equal to or greater than 2 standard deviations above the median.

Obesity: responds to a positive long-term energy balance, with the development of excess adiposity. “Over time, it leads to structural abnormalities, physiological disorders and functional impairments,” says the rule.

What is prohibited?

The rule in question reserves a section to clarify that both overweight and obesity are limited to licensed professionals. Neither technical or auxiliary personnel, as well as other professions, can prescribe treatments to lose or lose weight.

Along the same lines, the following are prohibited:

Application of diuretics, thyroid hormones, anorectics, vaccines, thyroid extracts, enzyme injections, lipolytic amino acids and other similar products.

Indication of any product without scientific support, which causes accelerated weight loss, more than one kilogram per week and which endangers the health or life of people.

Using or promoting procedures without clinical research. Nor those that do not have health registration.

Use of hormones in the absence of associated pathology and prior risk-benefit assessment

Generalized prescription for the treatment of overweight and obesity.

Promotion of electronic or mechanical exercise equipment, thermal equipment, massage equipment, sauna baths and other equipment that has not proven its effectiveness.

This means that exclusively surgical treatment cannot be applied without interdisciplinary evaluation.

Along the same lines, it literally states that “using liposuction and liposculpture as treatments for overweight and obesity” is prohibited.

But how should the cases be addressed?

The regulation in question emphasizes that “every person with overweight or obesity requires comprehensive treatment.” It also speaks of key issues such as self-care and prevention. At the same time, it calls for “humanized” and stigma-free care.

Once a diagnosis has been made, the various avenues of care are indicated, starting with the medical part. “Any person diagnosed with overweight or obesity must undergo studies to rule out the presence of secondary causes of excess weight,” it states.

In the event that pharmacological treatment is applied, it is also established that there must be continuity with healthy lifestyle interventions and interdisciplinary care.

Finally, in those scenarios where surgery is chosen, the case must be analyzed by a group that includes a surgeon, nutritionist, psychologist and other specialists as necessary.

The following are established in the decree as parameters to consider bariatric surgery:

The person with overweight and obesity understands the risks, benefits and the long-term commitment necessary for the success of the procedure.

The BMI reaches 40 kg/m2. This is regardless of the presence, absence or severity of comorbidities.

There is a BMI between 35-39.9 kg/m2. accompanied by metabolic disease, which do not achieve substantial or lasting weight loss or an improvement in comorbidity with non-surgical methods.

If there is a BMI of 30 kg/m2 and type 2 diabetes with inadequate glycemic control. This despite an optimal lifestyle and medical treatment.

Other points of the Decree on Obesity and Overweight

The new policy on obesity and overweight is contained in Decree No. 44780-S, published in La Gaceta last week. It indicates actions ranging from health promotion, prevention and diagnosis. It also speaks of medical, pharmacological, nutritional and psychological approaches, among others.

“Unfortunately in Costa Rica, the prevalence of overweight and obesity in all ages has experienced an exponential increase in the last two decades, constituting a public health problem,” said Minister Mary Munive.

“It is necessary to give an efficient and timely response to the population. That is why we proceed with this declaration and also with this rule that will guide all health service providers,” she added.

The institution shared some data on the subject of weight in the country:

In childhood, for example, the 2016 School Weight-Height Census reported that 34% of children between 6 and 12 years old are overweight or obese. Among adolescents, 30.9% are overweight, according to the 2018 College Survey of Nutritional Surveillance and Physical Activity.

Among adults, studies show that more than 60% are overweight or obese, with a marked increase in women over 45 years old. Finally, the 2018 Cardiovascular Risk Factor Survey revealed that, in adults over 18 years old, the prevalence of overweight reaches 39.5%, and obesity, 31.2%, being higher in people from 40 to 64 years old.

In addition to the issue of weight, there is concern about the relationship that may occur with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, cancer, osteoarthritis, depression, sleep apnea, among others.

