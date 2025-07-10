More
    Liberia Airport to Add Direct Flights from Vancouver and Winnipeg Starting in December

    Liberia’s Daniel Oduber International Airport (also known as Guanacaste Airport) will expand its connectivity with Canada starting December 12, with the opening of two new air routes operated by WestJet from Vancouver and Winnipeg. The flights will continue until April 25, 2026, and will operate on Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft with capacity for 189 passengers.

    Confirmed Peak Season Schedule

    According to the official schedule, the flight between Vancouver and Liberia will operate on Fridays, arriving at 9:21 a.m. and departing at 10:30 a.m. The route between Winnipeg and Liberia will be available on Saturdays, arriving at 6:01 a.m. and departing at 7:00 a.m.

    These new routes were announced by the airport in coordination with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). Tourism Minister William Rodríguez highlighted that Canada is the second largest source market for tourists to Costa Rica and praised the sustained growth of Canadian interest in the country. “The opening of these routes is the result of the joint efforts of the airline attraction strategy and new routes,” he stated.

    Rodríguez also highlighted the importance of Vancouver as a source city and celebrated the unprecedented connection with Winnipeg, which will strengthen tourism chains and employment in the region.

    Mike Perkins, senior manager of airport affairs for WestJet, stated that the airline seeks to strengthen its operations in Costa Rica. “The new routes improve access to sunny and culturally rich Liberia, offering our passengers a unique gateway to world-class experiences,” he stated.

    Connectivity with Canada

    Currently, Daniel Oduber Airport offers direct flights to Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary. With the arrival of Ottawa, Vancouver, and Winnipeg, the terminal will achieve the largest number of direct air connections between Costa Rica and Canada.

    César Jaramillo, the airport’s general manager, noted that this expansion strengthens the destination’s positioning. “Guanacaste continues to stand out as a high-value destination, with diverse tourist experiences that resonate strongly in this market,” he stated. Between January and May 2025, Costa Rica recorded 147,743 arrivals of Canadian tourists by air.

