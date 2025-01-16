Society often perpetuates stigmas and stereotypes about older adults, aging and old age. It is an obligation as a country not to issue speeches, narratives, texts and images that violate the integrity and dignity of older persons.

The Inter-American Convention on the Protection of the Human Rights of Older Persons, a binding international instrument, highlights that older persons have the same human rights and fundamental freedoms as other persons, and that these rights, including the right not to be subjected to discrimination based on age or any type of violence, stem from the dignity and equality that are inherent to every human being.

This dignity is recognized at all levels, from the treatment that an older person receives, the use of their image, or the expressions referred to when talking about old age. This is the case of the recent press conference of the Executive Branch, where unfortunately an expression of ageism is mentioned (the association that older people require or use an ointment) and the public present in complicity laughs.

The Convention classifies age discrimination in old age as “any distinction, exclusion or restriction based on age that has as its objective or effect the annulment or restriction of the recognition, enjoyment or exercise on equal terms of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the political, economic, social, cultural or any other sphere of public and private life”.

Although it is understood that the context of the message was directed to a particular older person, making this type of assertion can incur in a generalization towards a stage of life, which is the way in which myths and stereotypes that are the basis of violence are constructed and reproduced in the social imagination.

Warning about ageism

“Ageism” is a term related to ageism, but it focuses specifically on discrimination, prejudices and stereotypes directed towards older people. It is a form of discrimination based on age that manifests itself in attitudes and practices that belittle, discriminate, violate or exclude individuals because of their age.

Ageism can manifest itself in various ways and in different contexts; and it can have a significant impact on the human development of older people; for example, perpetuating images or expressions of frail or inactive older people, referring to old age as only illness, cognitive decline or infantilized behaviors, disguised in expressions that could seem harmless and that cause laughter.

It is important to emphasize that we are all aging beings and that reaching the stage of old age is a personal achievement and a social conquest. It is not enough to not discriminate; combating ageism implies promoting a culture that values ​​and respects older people. Raising awareness, education and promoting inclusive information are fundamental steps to address and overcome ageism.

AGECO, Asociación Gerontológica Costarricense

AGECO, as a civil society organization, recognizes the efforts that public institutions, universities and civil society organizations have made for many years to promote a culture of non-aggression and discrimination towards older adults in our society. We disapprove of this incident and call for continuing to fight for more spaces and opportunities for older people to live with dignity, protagonism and without undermining their human rights.

