More
    Search
    Pets
    Updated:

    Let’s Collaborate to Combat the Situation of Stray Dogs in Costa Rica

    Dogs are more than pets, they are part of our homes

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Popular Spanish Travel Program to Include Costa Rica in its Next Season

    “Planeta Calleja”, from the Spanish television network Cuatro, concluded recordings on Costa Rican soil together with the actor Antonio...
    Read more
    Sports & GamesBeleida Delgado -

    Costa Rica Will Play in the Soccer “Final Four” at Denver, with Fans in the Stands

    Concacaf defined Denver as the host city of the Nations League “Final Four” to be played in June. The...
    Read more
    PetsTCRN STAFF -

    Let’s Collaborate to Combat the Situation of Stray Dogs in Costa Rica

    Dogs are considered to be man's best friend, but few dogs today enjoy sincere friendship on the part of...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Dogs are considered to be man’s best friend, but few dogs today enjoy sincere friendship on the part of humans. The problem of abandoned dogs occurs in the main cities of Costa Rica as well as in most cities in the world. As an additional fact, it is appropriate to note that in our country in the summer time they increase in number, who wander alone and sick on the streets.

    Bad habits of pet owners are reflected in their pets. But we must avoid these actions. Here are some suggestions for you:
    Pets, especially dogs, only know how to give love, therefore they must receive love. The number of stray dogs grows day by day which brings misery and suffering for millions around the world. The key to reducing the number of stray dogs is in you. If everyone collaborates we can change this situation.

    Do you want to save a dog? take it to be sterilized


    Taking an animal off the street solves one problem, but neutering solves many more. This procedure prevents future offspring that will not find a home, and reduces the risk of disease. The overpopulation of stray dogs is excessive, many of these animals are unlucky enough to reach a kennel where they are euthanized due to lack of space.

    Don’t get a pet on impulse


    It is recommended that you do not try to solve a Christmas gift with a pet, unless you are taking into account the responsibility that this requires, and after having made the decision as a family, that is the most important fact.

    Are street dogs our friends or enemies?


    Friends at all times, dogs teach children above all the stages of life, since they are seen by puppies, then their growth and sometimes their death; giving them to understand that death is part of life. The dog teaches them to give and receive love, it gives them happiness, fun and in many cases protection.
    ID.: For knowing that a dog in the street has an owner or did have one at some point?
    One of the best ways to show the bond of love and responsibility that you have with your pet is to identify it. Identification tags brings many benefits, it will help you to be reunited with your dog in case he gets lost and shows that you are responsible to him.

    Manners training, a responsible tendency


    Manners training for the prevention of bites, diseases and for the promotion of the responsible tendencies is vital for an adequate management of the canine population For these reasons, responsible acquisition and care should be promoted, including veterinary care, vaccination and sterilization.

    Please! Adopt


    Shelters are crowded, many animals are homeless. Also give old dogs the opportunity to know what it is to have love, many have been thrown into the street since they were puppies and have not been able to know a home and most die without getting to know one.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceNorka Rico
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleBelén is Consolidated as a Hub of Offices and Services in Costa Rica
    Next articleCosta Rica Will Play in the Soccer “Final Four” at Denver, with Fans in the Stands
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Popular Spanish Travel Program to Include Costa Rica in its Next Season

    “Planeta Calleja”, from the Spanish television network Cuatro, concluded recordings on Costa Rican soil together with the actor Antonio...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Let’s Collaborate to Combat the Situation of Stray Dogs in Costa Rica

    Pets TCRN STAFF -
    Dogs are considered to be man's best friend, but few dogs today enjoy sincere friendship on the part of humans. The problem of abandoned...
    Read more

    The Costa Rican “Charlies Angels”, Rescuing Abandoned Pets

    Pets TCRN STAFF -
    Rescuing Abandoned Pets
    Read more

    Acquiring a Pet, a very Important Decision for the whole Family

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Before choosing an ideal pet, important aspects must be taken into account; First of all, you must consider whether you are ready to have it
    Read more

    Fireworks and Pets: Be very careful!

    News TCRN STAFF -
    In the Christmas season, the use of fireworks or fireworks is a custom in various locations around the world, so Costa Rica does not escape from this ancient custom
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »