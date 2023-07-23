Lemon Water: What Are the Myths and Truths about Consuming It Before Sleeping?

Lemon has been a highly studied fruit throughout time, as many researchers have claimed that it has health benefits. Lemon can be used from the leaves, the peel, the pulp and the juice for gastronomic preparations and for home remedies.

On the other hand, lemon can have detoxifying and antioxidant properties, which is why many people use it as a dewormer. In the same way, this fruit is used in recipes to combat colds and the bacteria that they cause.

Some people do not find it pleasant to consume lemon juice directly, so they opt for lemon water, which is enough to mix the two ingredients to have a refreshing drink with some properties. Others even consume this lemon water on an empty stomach, because it can combat dehydration that can occur during the day, as well as to fill the body with energy.

Regarding the properties that a glass of lemon water can provide at night, this is what is recorded:

• It helps detoxify the colon.

• It strengthens the immune system.

• It prevents heartburn and relieves inflammation.

• It could have favorable effects for losing weight overnight.

And that is not all! According to the Diario Salud portal, lemon provides the body with minerals such as potassium, which makes communication between nerves and muscles effective. Additionally, it also helps transport nutrients and regulate blood pressure.