To proceed with the auction or concession of the Crucitas mine, the Costa Rican government must ensure that environmental restoration and pollution removal are guaranteed, according to Gabriela San Román, environmental specialist and director of SRP Consultores. Otherwise, a harmful message would be sent regarding the image of Costa Rica. In other words, the cure might be worse than the disease.

The environmental expert highlights that the worst scenario with gold extraction is currently occurring, where there is no control over the resource, much less any mitigation of the environmental damage caused by the informal miners.

In that sense, by having the mine concessioned, it is guaranteed that a company is obligated to restore the environmental damage caused by the extraction. San Román refers to the project presented by the government of Rodrigo Chaves in recent days to allow open-pit mining in Crucitas.

What do you think of the project?

Taking into account that the current situation in Crucitas is an environmental disaster, I consider that the project is a step forward to do things differently, although insufficient.

Continuing down the path that has brought pollution and illegality should not be an option, but there are issues that must be analyzed carefully to allow for the exploitation of gold in the Crucitas area and ensure it is done correctly.

Is it true that current technology allows for gold extraction without contamination?

Every activity has an environmental impact, so in mining, there are environmental liabilities, which are the negative impacts that are generated. However, there are regulations that aim to leave the area properly restored with technical closure after gold mining. When carrying out these activities, measures to mitigate environmental impacts must be considered.

The difference is that a concession-controlled operation has a responsible party, whereas nowadays we have thousands of people extracting in an uncontrolled manner, without environmental controls and causing pollution.

That said, it is important to note that any mining activity has a high impact, so a rigorous environmental impact study is required. Here the issue would be what the terms of reference for this study are. Like everything, there are better and worse ways to do things, and that’s why the project refers to the OECD guidelines as the basis for authorizing it.

Is there a risk of damaging Costa Rica’s green image as a destination?

If it’s not done correctly, yes. Today we have an environmental disaster that needs to be resolved, but if it’s not done properly, the cure could be worse than the disease.

Continuing to allow illegal gold mining is not the solution either. The Costa Rican State has proven to be incapable of effectively stopping people from entering to carry out illegal gold extraction, which exacerbates pollution and the lack of control.

What would you ask the deputies at this moment?

They must thoroughly analyze the environmental liabilities present in the area, such as mercury contamination. The project does not clarify how the cleanup of the contamination will be carried out by the concessionary company, and the exact extent of the contamination or the cost of its cleanup is not known.

I don’t see how Costa Rica could authorize gold mining without ensuring the restoration of the environment and the elimination of pollution. Secondly, the distribution of profits must be analyzed, especially whether it is more convenient for them to go to the Single State Fund or if a percentage should be allocated to specific purposes, such as the development of the Crucitas area. Social issues must also be considered beyond the “Royalty,” including how profits are distributed equitably.

Finally, the Directorate of Geology and Mines should be strengthened so that it can exercise control and surveillance adequately, providing it with the necessary financial resources. Legal certainty regarding the terms of reference in SETENA, which would grant environmental viability, must also be analyzed for the concession process to be successfully carried out.

