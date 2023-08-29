More
    Learn About 3 Female Tico Entrepreneurs Who Earned $3,000 From Their Business Plans

    About 36 women participated in the program

    By TCRN STAFF
    A Nicoyan woman who innovated with biological pesticides to protect her melon and watermelon production, a lawyer with her month-old son who ensures compliance with legal requirements for her clients, and a young woman who develops a gluten-free bakery won $3,000 for CoopeAnde.They stood out among a group of businesswomen who successfully completed the Leads Academy for Women program, an initiative of Incae Business School, in partnership with CoopeAnde.

    They are Marbeth Venegas from Melonesdel Sol, Paola Quesada from Naira and María Carolina Ramírez, from the company Be Free. Like 36 other women who participated in the initiative, presented their business plans before a qualifying jury.

    Outstanding entrepreneurships

    Their projects were the most outstanding, according to the members of the jury, made up of prominent Incae professors, as well as high-ranking officials of the cooperative.In this way, an intensive six-month training program was concluded, both online and in person.The training included mentoring to develop a robust business plan, personalized monitoring and networking opportunities at the regional level.

