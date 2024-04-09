Law Advances That Would Leave Clear Rules for Costa Ricans Who Telework from Abroad

The Social Affairs Commission of the Legislative Assembly ruled positively on file 23,528 “Law to explicitly detail teleworking abroad, avoiding subjective interpretations.”

This proposal, by Christian Socialist Alejandro Pacheco, seeks to regulate teleworking outside the country and allow workers who obtain a scholarship abroad to continue working in Costa Rica remotely.The intention is to provide legal security to employers and employees to be able to telework abroad. The objective of the project is to avoid subjective interpretations.

Mutual agreement

Within the text of the head of the PUSC bench, private employees and also public officials are included. It will be applicable as long as there is an agreement between the parties: employer-employee.

Advancing well in the National Assembly

“Happy with the progress in the commission of teleworking abroad. It is important to regulate this figure so that people who want to do so can do so from another country,” said the deputy.“That would help in case they have the possibility of studying in another country and continuing to work in Costa Rica,” he added.

The text ruled by the legislative body is clear in detailing that the worker who wishes to opt for teleworking abroad must provide himself with the technological instruments, equipment and programs required for his functions.

In addition, he/she must assume the costs of occupational hazard insurance and any additional insurance required for teleworking from outside Costa Rica.If it is the company or institution that makes the decision, it must assume the obligations and provide all the necessary tools.After the ruling, the file now goes to the Plenary to schedule it so that it can be discussed and voted on.