    Laus Deo Choir of Costa Rica Opens Call for Junior Membership

    Boys and girls between 7 and 12 years old are welcome to participate

    By TCRN STAFF
    As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, the Laus Deo Choir has officially opened its call for children’s membership: Laus Deo Junior, a training space that unites a passion for singing with the emotional and social development of young children.

    Although rehearsals have already begun, the call is still open for boys and girls between 7 and 12 years old who wish to join the project. This choir is designed as a platform to foster a love of music from an early age, with a fun and professional approach, under the guidance of a national team with extensive artistic experience.

    Fabián Zamora, general manager of Laus Deo Corporation, explains:

    To celebrate our 25th anniversary, we wanted to create a training space for boys and girls, with the goal of enabling them to perform in public concerts by the end of the year, just as the Laus Deo Choir has done.

    In addition to their musical preparation, members develop skills such as self-confidence, sociability, and teamwork, and participate in public performances, exclusive concerts, and special activities with Laus Deo and its artistic community.

    Vocal and auditory development is encouraged, which is very important in these musical projects. We cannot overlook the fact that these types of projects foster artistic, psychological, emotional, and socio-affective skills.

    Applicants must demonstrate enthusiasm for music, a commitment to attending rehearsals and performances, and a willingness to be part of the project for at least one year. Space is limited.

    The process consists of two phases:

    Audition Video: A one-minute video must be submitted in which the child performs a song (preferably with a backing track), accompanied by a brief text explaining their interest in joining the choir. The materials should be sent to [email protected]

    In-Person Session: Exploratory vocal exercises will be conducted with vocal director Luis Ángel Monge to identify each participant’s vocal abilities and potential.

    Laus Deo Junior rehearses on Saturdays from 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Spirit Dance Academy, Curridabat. The training plan includes vocal technique, choral work, and rehearsals to prepare a varied repertoire that will begin with Christmas music and expand to modern and commercial songs.

    Additional Details

    Monthly fee: ₡25,000

    20% discount for students with a Music Fever license

    Preparation time for performances: approximately 6 months

    Performance season: begins in November with Christmas repertoire

    “With Laus Deo Junior, we want to contribute to vocal training in the country from an early age. We are also interested in creating spaces for girls, boys, and adolescents to develop their artistic skills and hopefully remain there until they move on to the adult choir,” concludes Fabián Zamora.

