    Updated:

    Latin American Countries Adopt Cartagena Declaration on AI

    The document seeks to contribute to the debate on the construction of ecosystems, education and governance of AI

    By TCRN STAFF
    Colombia and 16 other countries today adopted the Cartagena de Indias Declaration for Governance, the construction of Ecosystems and the promotion of education in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Latin America and the Caribbean.

    This was revealed at the end of the closing day of the Ministerial Summit on AI, which began its sessions yesterday with the presence of 22 ministers and nine vice ministers from 19 nations in the region.

    Strengthening coordination and cooperation in the digital field

    In the Declaration, the signatory States recognized the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation in the digital field, especially in view of the Global Digital Compact that will be adopted within the framework of the United Nations Future Summit in September.

    Likewise, they agreed that the document seeks to contribute to the debate on the construction of ecosystems, education and governance of AI, given the challenge of guiding technological development with respect for human rights and dignity, sustainability and gender equality, taking advantage its potential for the solidity of democracies.

    In the Declaration, common points were reflected in three themes

    The first is Ecosystem Development for the deployment of AI, where countries recognize the importance of cooperation that allows the development and deployment of said technological tool in an ethical, safe, inclusive, efficient and dynamic manner.

    Regarding the issue of Education, the document expressed the signatories’ decision to promote teaching, training and training in digital topics, as well as the exchange of good practices regarding their use.

    Finally, the commitment to promote Governance frameworks for AI was reaffirmed for the development and use of this technology in a safe, inclusive and ethical and responsible manner, respecting human rights, including in particular the right to the protection of personal data. , and promoting innovation and sustainability.

    According to the Minister of Information and Communications Technologies of Colombia, Mauricio Lizcano, from now on they will work on the development of ecosystems and the deployment of this technology in the region, to close gaps, as well as in the education and the use of AI, so that it serves to promote educational support.

    On the topic of Governance, it was also stated that, as a region, we will begin the construction of an ethical framework, accepting the recommendations of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), he added.

    The Cartagena de Indias Declaration was adopted by Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Suriname and Uruguay, through the authorities who participated in the Summit.

