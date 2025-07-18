A habit is a behavior or action that is repeated regularly. Over time, your brain learns that performing that action brings a reward or a positive feeling, so it tends to repeat it. This is known as a feedback loop: basically, it has become conditioned to continue that behavior.

The key to forming new habits is setting clear and specific goals. Several studies have shown that people are more successful in achieving their goals when they have a well-defined plan. Furthermore, it has been observed that those who adopt healthy behaviors in their daily lives do so largely out of habit.

Professor John Weinman, an expert in health psychology and treatment adherence at the Centre for Adherence Research and Education at King’s College London, states: To create a new habit, you have to reprogram your brain a little.

Habits are actions triggered by cues, whether it’s a specific time of day, a specific place, or an activity. When you perform that action, you should have a good feeling, a positive affirmation that makes you more likely to do it again and again.

Therefore, when children learn the importance of good nutrition, physical activity, and healthy habits, they not only build the foundation for their own well-being, but also become agents of change in their homes and communities.

How long does it take to form habits?

According to the 21/90 rule, a habit is created in 21 days, and in 90 days it becomes a permanent lifestyle change. While it’s encouraging to think that any change is possible in just three weeks, the reality is more complicated. There’s no magic number of days to create a habit or make a lifestyle change, but there are strategies for establishing and maintaining them, for example: The “habit stacking” method helps new habits stick because it takes advantage of the connectivity of human behavior in four steps:

Take a habit you already have

Think of a new habit you want to start.

Pair the habits repeatedly.

Over time, the new habit will become a natural part of your routine.

Of course, there are other important factors, such as self-discipline and accountability. However, the accumulation of good habits can help you—and your children—achieve your goals by harnessing the natural impulses of human behavior.

Remember that developing healthy eating habits from an early age helps reinforce smart nutritional choices throughout your children’s growth. That’s why it’s essential to start early. Children who eat a balanced diet tend to be more focused in school, enjoy physical activity more, and generally have more energy.

Promoting Healthy Habits at an Early Age

Nutritional deficiencies can not only limit physical growth but also affect children’s cognitive and overall development. Therefore, it’s crucial to foster good eating habits from an early age.

Malnutrition and developmental delays can compromise cognitive performance and reduce productive potential in adulthood. Together, these limitations negatively impact both individual well-being and long-term social and economic development.

Combat Malnutrition

For example, Abbott, Real Madrid, and the Real Madrid Foundation collaborate to educate girls and boys on health and nutrition issues and motivate them to adopt healthy habits and an active lifestyle that they can share and promote in their communities.

Since 2022, the alliance has provided more than 67,000 hours of health and nutrition education. Additionally, between 2021 and 2025, Abbott has distributed more than 220,000 MUAC z-score tapes throughout Latin America, specifically 3,900 in Costa Rica, and has also trained more than 35,000 coaches, community members, and healthcare professionals in the region on how to use them and identify children who may be at risk. These efforts contribute to Abbott’s sustainability goal of transforming malnutrition care and improving the lives of 3 billion people annually by the end of the decade.

By 2025, all of these efforts are part of Abbott and Real Madrid’s “Combat Malnutrition” campaign. Abbott, Health Sciences and Nutrition Partner of Real Madrid Club de Fútbol and Global Partner of the Real Madrid Foundation, offers nutrition education and early detection programs for malnutrition to children attending the Foundation’s Socio-Sports Schools in 12 countries: Brazil, Colombia, the United States, the Philippines, Guatemala, India, Israel, Kenya, Mexico, Peru, the United Kingdom, and Tanzania.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR