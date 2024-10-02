Keys to Avoid Sophisticated Scams with Artificial Intelligence in Costa Rica

In light of the increase in fraudulent emails, the National Bank (BN) provides the general public with key information on signs to detect potential scams advanced by artificial intelligence.

Always check that the domain is correct:

It is essential to verify that the domain (the part that follows the “@” symbol in the email address) truly matches that of the company sending you the email. Any difference, no matter how small, numbers or symbols that resemble letters, lowercase that looks like uppercase, in this part of the email is an attempt at impersonation.

Detect details out of context in the email writing:

Now even well-written emails can be a trap, because artificial intelligence has improved the writing of fraudulent emails. Be attentive to details that are out of context or to the omission of clear contact information, or information that provides details that do not match the official channels of the entity.

Be wary of requests for personal information or urgent actions:

Legitimate entities do not request sensitive information or urgent actions such as downloading attachments or clicking on links.

Sense of urgency in the email matter:

If you are urgently asked to cancel bank accounts or detect suspicious activities, evaluate these messages carefully and contact the entity directly to verify the information. Do not click on links.

Attachments:

Many fake emails include attachments that may contain malicious software. It is advisable not to download or open any attachments to avoid greater risks of cybersecurity. “Detecting fake emails is essential to protect oneself against potential online scams.” No user is exempt from being a victim of these attacks, so it is important to follow these recommendations and stay alert to any signs of fraud. “In case of suspicion, users can report the situation to the BN Contact Center to receive appropriate guidance,” explained Valeria González, Information Security and Digital Risk Officer at BN.

