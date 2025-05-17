The Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology, and Telecommunications (MICITT) and the National Learning Institute (INA) have launched calls for three specialized business strengthening and digital transformation programs: INN.PULSO: Innovation and Prototyping (Level 2), Cybersecurity Analyst for Your Business, and BioInnova Tech Matchmaking.

These initiatives are aimed at startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and association-based productive projects (PYMPAs), with an emphasis on those outside the Greater Metropolitan Area. The co-payment method is used, with the INA financing 95% of the cost of participation in each program, while the selected productive unit must assume the remaining 5%.

Orlando Vega Quesada, Vice Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, emphasized that these initiatives reaffirm MICITT’s commitment to innovation that transforms the national productive apparatus from the territories, focusing on solutions with high added value and sustainability. “It’s not just about transferring knowledge, but about activating capabilities in companies so they can innovate with purpose, strategically digitize, and respond with greater resilience to environmental challenges.”

Vega emphasized that the partnership with INA demonstrates that it is possible to coordinate public efforts to accelerate technological adoption, close structural gaps, and boost local economies. “These types of programs are not pilot programs: they are part of a precise public policy that seeks to scale concrete solutions for national productivity.”

Christian Rucavado Leandro, Executive President of INA, stated that “these programs represent a concrete response to the specialized training needs of the productive sector, especially those units that require technical support to innovate, adopt technology, and compete in new markets.”

Developing talent and applied skills

He added that “at INA, we are committed to developing talent and applied skills, and that is why we promote co-financing schemes that ensure equitable access to quality training aligned with the demands of a digital, sustainable, and decentralized economy.” Thirty scholarships will be awarded for the INN.PULSO and Cybersecurity programs, and 15 scholarships for BioInnova Tech Matchmaking. The application process will be available online through the platform www.innovar.pro from May 12 to 23. Mentoring sessions will begin on June 23, 2025.

The INN.PULSO program will strengthen business models through technological tools applied to user-centered innovation, combining virtual training, technical support, and in-person prototyping activities.

The Cybersecurity Analyst for Your Business course will focus on adopting strategies to manage cyber risks, improve productivity, and promote a strong and resilient corporate digital culture.

BioInnova Tech Matchmaking will offer intensive technical assistance to food sector companies interested in designing bioproduct prototypes that utilize raw materials or waste, contributing to their transition to sustainable production models based on the bioeconomy.

Application forms:

Innpulso: https://www.innovar.pro/cursos/publico/14/innpulso-nivel-2/

Bioinnova: https://www.innovar.pro/cursos/publico/15/bioinnova-tech-matchmaking/

Cybersecurity: https://www.innovar.pro/cursos/publico/16/cybersecurity-ede/

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR