More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Key Programs Are Being Launched in Costa Rica to Transform Businesses With Innovation, Technology, and Sustainability

    Calls are now open for three intensive training programs that promote innovation, cybersecurity, and the bioeconomy

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology, and Telecommunications (MICITT) and the National Learning Institute (INA) have launched calls for three specialized business strengthening and digital transformation programs: INN.PULSO: Innovation and Prototyping (Level 2), Cybersecurity Analyst for Your Business, and BioInnova Tech Matchmaking.

    These initiatives are aimed at startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and association-based productive projects (PYMPAs), with an emphasis on those outside the Greater Metropolitan Area. The co-payment method is used, with the INA financing 95% of the cost of participation in each program, while the selected productive unit must assume the remaining 5%.

    Orlando Vega Quesada, Vice Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, emphasized that these initiatives reaffirm MICITT’s commitment to innovation that transforms the national productive apparatus from the territories, focusing on solutions with high added value and sustainability. “It’s not just about transferring knowledge, but about activating capabilities in companies so they can innovate with purpose, strategically digitize, and respond with greater resilience to environmental challenges.”

    Vega emphasized that the partnership with INA demonstrates that it is possible to coordinate public efforts to accelerate technological adoption, close structural gaps, and boost local economies. “These types of programs are not pilot programs: they are part of a precise public policy that seeks to scale concrete solutions for national productivity.”

    Christian Rucavado Leandro, Executive President of INA, stated that “these programs represent a concrete response to the specialized training needs of the productive sector, especially those units that require technical support to innovate, adopt technology, and compete in new markets.”

    Developing talent and applied skills

    He added that “at INA, we are committed to developing talent and applied skills, and that is why we promote co-financing schemes that ensure equitable access to quality training aligned with the demands of a digital, sustainable, and decentralized economy.” Thirty scholarships will be awarded for the INN.PULSO and Cybersecurity programs, and 15 scholarships for BioInnova Tech Matchmaking. The application process will be available online through the platform www.innovar.pro from May 12 to 23. Mentoring sessions will begin on June 23, 2025.

    The INN.PULSO program will strengthen business models through technological tools applied to user-centered innovation, combining virtual training, technical support, and in-person prototyping activities.

    The Cybersecurity Analyst for Your Business course will focus on adopting strategies to manage cyber risks, improve productivity, and promote a strong and resilient corporate digital culture.

    BioInnova Tech Matchmaking will offer intensive technical assistance to food sector companies interested in designing bioproduct prototypes that utilize raw materials or waste, contributing to their transition to sustainable production models based on the bioeconomy.

    Application forms:

    Innpulso: https://www.innovar.pro/cursos/publico/14/innpulso-nivel-2/

    Bioinnova: https://www.innovar.pro/cursos/publico/15/bioinnova-tech-matchmaking/

    Cybersecurity: https://www.innovar.pro/cursos/publico/16/cybersecurity-ede/

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Costa Rican Mothers Care During Pregnancy Reduces Complications in Childbirth and the Newborn

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Mothers Care During Pregnancy Reduces Complications in Childbirth and the Newborn

    Proper care during pregnancy, childbirth, and the newborn's first days makes a difference in minimizing certain risks and ensuring...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »