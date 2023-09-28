Kevin Costner is on Vacation in Costa Rica

Kevin Costner, American actor, director and screenwriter, is on vacation in Costa Rica. As reported by the General Directorate of Immigration and Immigration, the famous Hollywood actor arrived last Monday afternoon at the Juan Santamaría International Airport aboard a private plane.

According to some followers who recognized him, the flight arrived around 4 p.m. and he did not arrive alone, since he traveled with a group of people who it is not known if they are family, friends or his work team.

As reported by La Garita Costa Rica News, Ariel Ortiz Hinojosa, who works for the airport taxi company, was one of those who recognized him and asked him for a souvenir photograph.

Very friendly to locals

According to what the worker told the aforementioned media, the actor was very friendly and even got out of the car in which he was leaving to take a photo with him.

At the moment it is not known where the 68-year-old American is in the country. The actor is going through a controversial divorce process.