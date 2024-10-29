More
    Katrinas Fest: Mexican Tradition of “Día de Muertos” Will Once Again Take Over San José

    The National Park will be the venue for 2024. These are the details

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Mexican celebration of Día de Muertos has gained popularity worldwide in recent years, and Costa Rica is no exception. Part of this is the Katrinas Fest, which has five editions of bringing the music, images, and gastronomy of the commemoration to the Costa Rican capital.

    All day activities

    The Municipality of San José confirmed this Monday that the 2024 edition will take place on Saturday, November 2, and Sunday, November 3. The chosen location for the Katrinas Fest will be the National Park, next to the Legislative Assembly. The schedule is set to start at 10:00 in the morning. The first day will extend until 10:00 PM and the second until 8:00 PM.

    Part of the agenda will include:

    Makeup artists

    Mexican food

    Sale of handicrafts

    Wrestling Shows

    Live Music

    Parade

    Sale of Mexican sweets

