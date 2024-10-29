The Mexican celebration of Día de Muertos has gained popularity worldwide in recent years, and Costa Rica is no exception. Part of this is the Katrinas Fest, which has five editions of bringing the music, images, and gastronomy of the commemoration to the Costa Rican capital.

All day activities

The Municipality of San José confirmed this Monday that the 2024 edition will take place on Saturday, November 2, and Sunday, November 3. The chosen location for the Katrinas Fest will be the National Park, next to the Legislative Assembly. The schedule is set to start at 10:00 in the morning. The first day will extend until 10:00 PM and the second until 8:00 PM.

Part of the agenda will include:

Makeup artists

Mexican food

Sale of handicrafts

Wrestling Shows

Live Music

Parade

Sale of Mexican sweets

