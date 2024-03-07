More
    Katheryn Winnick, From the Series ‘Vikings’, Publishes Photography in the Country: “Happiness Is Costa Rica”

    Canadian Actress uploads story of the beach and pipe water

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Canadian actress and film director Katheryn Winnick published this past Sunday, March 3, a photograph on her Instagram story in which she claims to be in Costa Rica.

    “Happiness is… Costa Rica”

    Winnick, who is primarily recognized for her role as Lagertha in the Netflix series Vikings, accompanied the photo with the caption “Happiness is…. Costa Rica” (“Happiness is… Costa Rica”, in Spanish). The image shows the beach and bushes in the background, while in the foreground of the photo a pipe with a straw rests on Winnick’s legs.

    This is not the first time that someone from the cast of this series arrives in Costa Rica. In 2019, actor Alexander Ludwing, who plays Bjorn, was on the beaches of the Pacific. On that occasion the actor brought with him a group of friends and a brother.

