More
    Search
    Entertainment
    Updated:

    Karol G Will Bring Its “Tribute to Female Empowerment” Concert to Costa Rica

    The Colombian artist will perform at the National Stadium

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Karol G, the Colombian singer who has won multiple awards, will perform again in Costa Rica, as part of her “Mañana Se Bonito” tour.The concert will be on March 9, 2024, at the National Stadium, confirmed the production company Move Concerts.Details of on-sale dates, locations and ticket prices will be announced in the coming days.Tickets will be on sale through the eticket.cr platform.

    A first-class concert

     In her third presentation in Costa Rica, the Colombian promises a first-class concert, in which the stage comes to life thanks to an impressive play of lights, incredible projections on screens, as well as a talented group of dancers and energetic choreographies.This is a show in which the artist performs her most important hits, making the show an unforgettable night.

    Latin Grammy winner

     Karol G has four albums with which she has conquered the music industry, in addition to having more than 16 billion views on Spotify alone.Her talent led her to win a Latin Grammy for Best New Artist in 2018, while this year she achieved a historic No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Mañana Sera Bonito, being the first production in Spanish by a female artist to lead this list. .

    With her most recent world tour, the artist became the first Latina woman to headline the Lollapalooza festival in its more than 30-year history.This tour is a tribute to female empowerment, cultural diversity and the importance of always thinking positively, the singer.

     

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Israel Launches Its Innovation Summit for Food and Water Security from Costa Rica
    Next article
    World BBQ Championship Selects Costa Rica as Its Headquarters for the First Time
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Alzheimer’s, a reality that affects more and more people

    The clinical manifestations that occur in a patient with Alzheimer's are due to alterations in various neurotransmitters synthesized
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »