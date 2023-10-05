Karol G Will Bring Its “Tribute to Female Empowerment” Concert to Costa Rica

Karol G, the Colombian singer who has won multiple awards, will perform again in Costa Rica, as part of her “Mañana Se Bonito” tour.The concert will be on March 9, 2024, at the National Stadium, confirmed the production company Move Concerts.Details of on-sale dates, locations and ticket prices will be announced in the coming days.Tickets will be on sale through the eticket.cr platform.

A first-class concert

In her third presentation in Costa Rica, the Colombian promises a first-class concert, in which the stage comes to life thanks to an impressive play of lights, incredible projections on screens, as well as a talented group of dancers and energetic choreographies.This is a show in which the artist performs her most important hits, making the show an unforgettable night.

Latin Grammy winner

Karol G has four albums with which she has conquered the music industry, in addition to having more than 16 billion views on Spotify alone.Her talent led her to win a Latin Grammy for Best New Artist in 2018, while this year she achieved a historic No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Mañana Sera Bonito, being the first production in Spanish by a female artist to lead this list. .

With her most recent world tour, the artist became the first Latina woman to headline the Lollapalooza festival in its more than 30-year history.This tour is a tribute to female empowerment, cultural diversity and the importance of always thinking positively, the singer.