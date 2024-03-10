Karol G in Costa Rica: New Entries Are Enabled

More tickets to attend the Serà Bonito” location, the only one where people over twelve years of age can enter accompanied by an adult.The prices of these tickets are ₡35,500 and ₡70,500 they include service charges and taxes, and can be purchased through the eticket.cr page.

A new record for Costa Rica

So far, more than 90 thousand people have bought tickets for the concerts that Karol G will offer.This is a new record in Costa Rica, as it is the first time that an artist has managed to gather this amount of public at the Josefina venue, on two consecutive dates.

A storytelling concert

The performer of “Tusa”, “Amargura” and “Mientras me curo del cora”, will be accompanied by her band, made up only of women, who become her accomplices in the show, which takes place like a kind of storytelling.