From the stages of the Miami City Ballet to the Latin Grammy gala, Costa Rican trombonist Karla Rojas has left an indelible mark on the music world. But what is the story behind this talented artist? Born in San José and raised in Moravia, Karla grew up surrounded by music and family values that pushed her to pursue her dreams. Join us on a journey through the life of a musical ambassador who has taken the name of Costa Rica to the top.

We always focus on the human side of our interviewees and, with this in mind, we want to highlight the memories that artist Karla Rojas told us about her childhood, those endless days of playing outdoors with her siblings and the affection of her mother when she received them at the door of the house at the end of the day, to clean them and give them dinner “with that very Creole flavor of Costa Rican food made with love. I also remember and long for my dad’s lunches on the long-awaited Sunday”.

Her mother has always taught him not only by words, but by example, that life has many adversities and situations that can affect us mentally and emotionally, but you have to get up and go on with more strength. “That you have to face life with courage. She has taught me that opportunities don’t come, you look for them, and that you have to persist until you achieve them. From my dad, I have learned the discipline of getting up early every day to work towards achieving my goals, as well as the perseverance and tireless work required to accomplish them. The teachings of God’s love and the importance of having Him as the center of my life are very valuable values that my father and mother continue to share with me and that helps me grow day by day,” she said.

Between virtues and defects

Karla considers herself a dedicated person. For 19 years she has dedicated herself to her children, trying her best to make them good people, with God in their hearts, supporting them to achieve their goals and purposes in life, and giving them a good education.

“I dedicate a considerable part of my time to my profession as a musician and several hours to the practice of the instrument. I am also disciplined and try my best. I try to be a better version of myself every day. My flaw is impatience, but I am aware of that and have learned to be more patient.”

Professional training

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music in Costa Rica, at the National Institute of Music, and obtained his master’s degree at Loyola University, New Orleans, USA.

In Costa Rica, she had his first work experience with the OSN when she was 18 years old, as principal trombone for one year. During her stay in New Orleans, she played second trombone in the Lousiana Philharmonic for two years. During that same time, she was part of the New Orleans Opera Symphony.

Currently, she resides in Miami and has been a trombonist with the Miami City Ballet since 2018.

Referring to what or who brought her to the world of music? Her mom took Karla and her siblings to audition for the Costa Rican Youth Symphony in 1986.

Thanks to her (mom) and her passion for music, her brother Esteban has a very outstanding musical career and Karla continued in music as a profession too.

It is worth mentioning that Rojas’ grandfather was a musician, she played saxophone in very well-known orchestras in Costa Rica, but who influenced 100% was Karla’s mother.

Why did she choose the trombone and not another musical instrument?

Precisely because the music school in Costa Rica at that time only had trombones available. “A very successful coincidence, because it is the instrument that I like the most for its sound and versatility to play any type of music in any musical group”.

Karla Rojas enjoys music, the fact of having the possibility of transmitting feelings and emotions through harmonies that intertwine to form melodies that can influence people’s senses, their emotional state, and their state of reflection and even change their lives in some way. Likewise, I enjoy listening to it; it transports me to different scenarios depending on the character of the music, the time, and the purpose for which it was written.

The music of yesterday and today…

We talked with the artist about the most notable changes in music since she started in this area, and Rojas emphasized the use of technology. The introduction of electronic tools in orchestral music for the composer to convey some musical idea or effect. “In popular music, the use of technology shows more options every day and it is used in an accelerated process.”

An admirable trajectory

The jobs that the Tico trombonist has had have been by audition, which for her has been the most rewarding prize. Currently, she has the honor of being an artist of the prestigious Bach brand.

She has participated in competitions as a soloist: with the Sewanee Symphony Orchestra in Tennessee; the UCR Honor Concert; the National Symphony Orchestra, the Loyola Symphony New Orleans, and the National Band of Cartago CR. She participated in the Iberoamerican Orchestra and the Youth Orchestra of the Americas, orchestras with which she had unforgettable experiences, meeting very special people and traveling to many countries.

And so, she participated by auditioning in the Itinerant Conservatory with Maestro Michel Becquet in Caracas, Venezuela, and also in Northwestern University, trombone masterclass with Maestro Michael Mulcahy.

Undoubtedly, she has been an ambassador of Costa Rican music.

Anecdotes

Karla fondly recalled a very important moment, which was having the honor of performing the music at the funeral of her brother Nacho, by the composer J. S. Bach.

Music according to Karla Rojas

For her, music is the most sublime form of expression and universal communication with others. Music expresses feelings through melodies and harmonies that influence the audience, their mood, feelings, and emotions.

Hearing her refer in such a passionate way to music, we asked her if she had ever thought of abandoning it, and her answer was: yes, many times. “As in other professions, it is not an easy path. Sometimes situations and circumstances arise that can create some frustration, but you have to learn that life is like that, with ups and downs, but you must always remain strong and constant,” she said.

Today, she is a trombonist with the Miami City Ballet and teaches in the summer as a low brass teacher at the YMA in Portland, Oregon. She also plays with different popular music groups.

Why did she leave Costa Rica?

The Costa Rican musical artist told us about her departure from Costa Rica.

She was very young in search of a musical education at a university in the U.S. and the opportunity to work in an orchestra abroad. She visited Costa Rica at least once a year to see his family. She currently resides in the city of Miami since 2011.

What he loves most about Costa Rica

“Everything. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t miss my country. I miss my mom, my dad, my brother Esteban, my family. I miss my friends and making music with them, the organic and creole taste of the food, the diversity of having beaches, volcanoes, and different natural scenery, and the warm and friendly people,” she said.

Karla Rojas between goals, successes, free time, and time as a mom.

She is a woman who is convinced that there is always room to improve and grow, whether as a person or professionally, and there are always goals to achieve.

She has plans to focus on music and video production as a trombonist, a challenge she longs to accomplish in the short term.

What you may not know… At the age of twelve, she started in athletics. “It is a sport that I took very seriously when I arrived in Miami and with a lot of training I managed to reach a competitive level. I had my coach for a long time and I participated in many races with good results”.

She also talked about her children, the most important people in her life, her greatest motivation, who fill her heart with love and joy every day, they are her support and happiness.

“Ignacio and Esteban are 15 years old, they live in Spain, and they play soccer with IDA, Valencia. They have as one of their goals to play with the Costa Rican National Team shortly. Ignacio is a goalkeeper and Esteban is a central defender. Ignacio was interested in percussion for a while, but her passion for soccer was stronger. Daniela is 19 years old and is also an athlete; she practiced Olympic gymnastics for many years. In 2026 she graduates with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice to continue her career as a homicide detective,” she said.

The message she always expresses to her children is to always keep God in their hearts, as a priority in their lives, to pray, and to always keep her close, so that they have wisdom and strength for every situation in life. “That they always remain united as brothers and sisters, as a family, supporting and loving each other very much. May you never doubt your abilities, never be afraid, and always look for opportunities. That everything in life can be achieved with effort and discipline. That they always have empathy and respect for others and that they enjoy and live every moment of their lives”.

Karla participated in the Latin Billboard Latin Women 2024 accompanying La India with a female band and in this year 2025 as a member of the band that accompanied La India, Ivy Queen, Nati Natasha, and Olga Tañon. “Being on stage with musicians of such a great trajectory and also women that I admire a lot, make me feel very grateful for the opportunities I have had with music. I enjoy playing and sharing with such a professional production and with such renowned artists”.

In addition, the artist has played in the popular scene with other artists such as Maelo Ruiz, Luisito Carrion, Amilkar Boscan, Jose Alberto El Canario, and Jerry Rivera.

She is an example of a Tico woman who wanted to share her story as a migrant, leaving the name of her country very high.

She also ended with the following message: “All of us should strive to achieve what we dream of, even if it seems impossible. Let’s be clear about our goals in life, and let’s work to achieve them. If we look for the tools to get what we want, with effort and discipline we can make it happen. There are obstacles in the way that make us doubt, such as fear, or negative thoughts that limit us, let us overcome those adversities that discourage us with courage, and hand in hand with God we can all reach what we never imagined. Let’s love our family, and the people close to us, life is fleeting and some moments are always carried in the heart and the memory”.

From TCRN we are very pleased to talk with characters, pride of Costa Rica, who leave positive footprints wherever they go and bring great teachings, as well as Karla Rojas.

