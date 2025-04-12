More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Jurassic Canyon: Costa Rican Authorities Warn of Risks From Illegal Tourist Entry Near Hydroelectric Dams

    The site is located in Venecia de San Carlos and should be treated with extreme caution

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) issued a strong warning regarding the increase in illegal tourist entry into Quebrada La Gata, located in Venecia de San Carlos, known as the Jurassic Canyon.

    It is located near the Toro I hydroelectric dam and the Toro II Powerhouse. Access is through Juan Castro Blanco Park and through ICE properties, said Javier Chacón, representative of the Toro-Cariblanco complex.

    Chacón emphasized that access is completely prohibited

    “It’s dangerous because upstream is the Toro 1 water intake, located on the Toro River itself, and it has a structure called a spillway for managing excess water. Different situations can occur, some natural, and others that can cause it to become a source through which water flows into the river, posing a great danger to those located in this area,” Chacón explained.

    Added to this is the fact that the topographical aspect is not at all accessible, because it’s a site “like a canyon,” said María Fernanda Luna, spokesperson for the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC).

    Luna added that at any moment, the river could rise, and it’s practically impossible to escape. “Furthermore, the type of rocks in the riverbed are extremely sharp,” she pointed out.

    Very dangerous

    If people are detected in this area, they should leave immediately, Luna explained. Meanwhile, repeat offenders may face legal proceedings for contempt of court. In 2019, three women died after entering the site, ICE recalled. “And, this year, several rescue mobilizations have already been recorded,” it added.

    “We urge you not to enter the area known as the Jurassic Canyon, which leads to Quebrada Gata and Río Barroso. The risks have already materialized with loss of life, so we remind the population respectfully, but strongly,” said José Joaquín Granados, ICE’s head of generation.

    In addition, it is worth remembering that due to activity at the Poás Volcano, there could be a risk of lahars, mainly in the Toro River and Quebrada Gata. The Institute also asked the population not to purchase tours promoted on social media to visit this site.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Air France to Increase Flights to Costa Rica and Operate Nine Weekly Frequencies

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Air France to Increase Flights to Costa Rica and Operate Nine Weekly Frequencies

    The French airline Air France announced an increase in its flights to Costa Rica starting in December 2025. For...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »