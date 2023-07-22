June 2023 Was the World`s Warmest Month in History

Did you know that the warmest month of June in history in the world, 0.5ºC above the average between 1991 and 2020 and more than the previous record, in June 2019, according to data from the European Copernicus system, was just recorded this year?

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has reported this Thursday that June temperatures reached maximum levels in northwestern Europe, part of Canada, the United States, Mexico, Asia and eastern Australia. Temperatures fell below normal in western Australia, the western United States and eastern Russia.

Anomalous temperatures

The European system also detected that the surface temperatures of the oceans reached a record in June and “anomalous temperatures” were recorded in the North Atlantic. Other Copernicus data show that June was wetter than average for most of southern Europe, western Iceland and northwestern Russia.

By contrast, the month was drier than average across much of North America and conditions conducive to fire were detected in Russia, the Horn of Africa, most of South Africa, South America and parts of extratropical Australia.