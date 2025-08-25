Juan Santamaría International Airport (AIJS), has established itself as a regional and global benchmark in passenger experience management by achieving Level 5 Customer Experience (CX) certification from the Airports Council International (ACI). This distinction, the highest within the program, positions AIJS as the second airport in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the fifth worldwide, to receive this recognition.

“This accreditation reaffirms our commitment to offering every passenger an authentic Pura Vida experience. It is the result of the collaborative work of the entire airport community and the constant effort to innovate, provide excellent service, and raise international standards of care. This milestone places us among the top five airports in the world to provide world-class service, always aligned with our purpose of connecting every traveler with the best of Costa Rica,” said the airport´s, Executive Director.

Level 5 certification recognizes a high degree of maturity in passenger experience management, highlighting the integration of the entire airport community into a strong passenger-centric culture. This stage involves not only improving user perception and satisfaction, but also closely linking it to employee engagement and well-being.

To achieve this level, the airport has implemented a set of innovative initiatives that it continues to develop, including:

• Creation of the SJO Customer Experience Committee, comprised of representatives from airlines, government entities and retailers.

• Employee Experience Program, with integration and sports activities such as a soccer tournament with representatives from the airport community, and a recognition program for those who contribute to improvements in the passenger experience.

• Co-creation workshops with the participation of passengers, airlines, and retailers to identify improvements and generate joint solutions.

• More than 600 employees trained in teamwork, emotion management, and customer service under the “Pura Vida” concept.

• Innovations in infrastructure and technology such as the CT scanner pilot at security checkpoints, reorganization of check-in lines, improvements in signage, installation of an information totem, and charging stations for mobile devices.

• Direct involvement of executives in the care and observation of the passenger experience, participating in tours, focus groups, and direct customer service.

• Annual implementation of an engagement survey, which aims to listen to employee feedback to understand their level of satisfaction and well-being in the workplace, identify areas for improvement, and promote a positive environment at the airport, reflected in improved passenger service.

Measurable Results in Satisfaction and Experience

Since 2022, the overall passenger satisfaction and experience indicators have shown steady growth, reaching scores of 4.49 and 4.45 out of 5, respectively, in 2025. These results reflect the positive impact of a sustained strategy of active listening and continuous improvement.

Currently, only 21 airports in Latin America are part of ACI’s CX program. Along with Quito Airport, AIJS is the only airport in the region with Level 5 certification, consolidating its position as a regional leader and a model for other airports around the world.

This achievement is a milestone on a path of continuous improvement. Upcoming goals include implementing biometrics at immigration controls, pursuing new accreditations such as ACI’s Sunflower and Accessibility accreditations, and incorporating advanced technology to control processing times at passenger contact points.

RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.